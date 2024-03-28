Full Cast Set For Tom Holland-Led ROMEO & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for the new West End production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, directed by Jamie Lloyd, and starring Tom Holland.

Holland (Romeo) is joined by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet. Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators) complete the cast.

Romeo & Juliet opens at the Duke of York's Theatre, on Thursday 23 May, with previews from Saturday 11 May, and runs until Saturday 3 August 2024.

Tom Holland said today, “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can't wait to get started and I know we'll create something really special together.”

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers said today, “I'm so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It's a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I'm excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

Jamie Lloyd also commented, “I'm very excited to introduce the amazing cast who will be joining the incredible Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet, including Francesca Amewudah-Rivers — an exceptional young artist.”

As part of The Jamie Lloyd Company's commitment to accessibility, there are 5000 tickets available at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits, across the run and on every level of the auditorium – including the front row. These seats will be on sale from Wednesday 10 April at 10am.

Text edited by Nima Taleghani; Set and Costume Design: Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Design: Jon Clark; Sound Design; Ben and Max Ringham; Video Design and Cinematography: Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; Composer: Michael 'Mikey J' Asante; Casting Director: Stuart Burt CDG; Movement Directors: Sarah Golding & Yukiko Masui (SAY); Intimacy Coordinator: Ingrid Mackinnon; Associate Director: Jonathan Glew; Associate Designer: Rachel Wingate; Associate Costume Designer: Anna Josephs