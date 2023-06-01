Full Cast & Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre & the Unicorn Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and the Unicorn Theatre announced the full cast and creative team for The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over, revised and directed by Jennifer Tang. The production will run 30 June – 22 July.

The full cast includes Juliet Agnes (Ariel), Ashley D Gayle (Antonio/Caliban), Alice Keedwell (Alonsa/Stephano), Finlay McGuigan (Ferdinand/Trinculo), Daisy Prosper (Miranda), and Mark Theodore (Prospero).

Completing the creative team alongside Jennifer Tang (Director) is Harry Blake (Composer & Lyricist), John Bulleid (Illusion Designer), Mauricio Elorriaga (Associate Set Designer), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (Movement Director), Tingying Dong (Sound Designer), Lotte Hines (Casting Director), Cory Hippolyte (Assistant Director), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate – Intimacy Support), Petra Massey (Physical Comedy Consultant), Jeannette Nelson (Voice & Text Director), Azusa Ono (Lighting Designer), E.M. Parry (Costume Designer), Chiara Stephenson (Set Designer), Giles Taylor (Verse & Language Consultant), and Olivia Walters (Associate Set Designer).

"We are such stuff as dreams are made on"

When the sorcerer Prospero conjures up a storm to shipwreck his enemies, he sets the scene for an enchanting tale of spells, monsters, revenge and romance. In this 75-minute show, The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over brings Shakespeare's text thrillingly to life for younger audiences.

Revised and directed by Jennifer Tang.

A co-production with the Unicorn Theatre, the show will transfer to the Unicorn Theatre from 19 September – 15 October 2023. For more information visit: www.unicorntheatre.com

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2023 season also includes Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical Once On This Island (until 10 June), directed by Ola Ince. Ben Okri’s Every Leaf A Hallelujah (until 10 June), adapted by Chinonyerem Odimba for ages 4+ and their families, performed on the Theatre Lawn. Robin Hood: The Legend. Re-written. (17 June – 22 July) written by Carl Grose and commissioned by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre with direction by Melly Still. Musical La Cage aux Folles (29 July – 16 September), directed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader with a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and based on the play by Jean Poiret. Finally, this summer, Nicoll Entertainment’s Dinosaur World Live (11 August – 3 September) returns to the Open Air Theatre, written and directed by Derek Bond.

Tickets for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre 2023 are available from: www.openairtheatre.com.

Juliet Agnes (Ariel)

Theatre includes: Wonder Boy (Bristol Old Vic); Anansi the Spider (Unicorn Theatre); West Side Story (The Prince’s Trust); Repunzel, Chicken Palace, Home Theatre UK (Theatre Royal Stratford East); The Interrogation of Sandra Bland (Bush Theatre); Monologue Slam (Triforce Promotions).

Television includes: Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC/A24); Top Boy (Netflix); You Don’t Know Me (BBC/Snowed-In Productions); BBW (Channel 4/Backlight Television); People Just Do Nothing (BBC/Roughcut Television); Meet the Adebanjos (MTA Productions).

Film includes: Upgraded (Amazon); Third Sorrow (NFTS); Sweet Taboo (Talawa Theatre Company).

Ashley D Gayle (Antonio/Caliban)

Training: Guildford School of Acting.

Theatre includes: Henry VI: Rebellion, Henry VI: Wars Of The Roses, Richard III, The Duchess of Malfi, The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich (RSC); Hamlet, The Cherry Orchard, The Lady in the Van (Theatre Royal Windsor); Holes (UK Tour); Stop Kiss (Above the Stag Theatre); Captain Corelli's Mandolin (UK Tour/West End); Shakespeare in Love (UK Tour); Othello (Globe); The Realness (Hackney Downs Studio); Ring of Fire (Courtyard Theatre).

Television includes: The Whistle Blowers (Television, Carnival Films); Masked Leader, Nobody Can (Lady Lykez Music Video).

Film includes: Marcellus, Hamlet (BKL Productions); Cedric Dunn, Turning Point (Short, Sweet Patootee); Jacob Hunter, I Love You (short, Watch Out Entertainment); Noose (short, Central Film School).

Commercials include: McDonald's Welcome Back Campaign; Steve, Trust Two - Heart Hands (Space City Productions). Ashley also featured in TV commercials for Mercedes Benz and Reed.com.

Alice Keedwell (Alonsa/Stephano)

Training: Guildford School of Acting.

Theatre includes: Romeo and Juliet, Little Women, Stig of The Dump (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre); Everything Is Absolutely Fine (North Wall Arts Centre/Virtual Tour); Nigel Slaters Toast (No.1 Tour); Grandma Saves the Day (New Wolsey Theatre); Thor and Loki (Assembly Edinburgh/High Tide Tour) A Little Night Music (Watermill Theatre).

Alice is also co-artistic director and writer with company House of Blakewell. They have performed at various venues including Soho Theatre, Vault Festival and Assembly Gardens, Edinburgh.

Finlay McGuigan (Ferdinand/Trinculo)

Theatre includes: Jack and the Beanstalk (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre); Under Milk Wood, Beryl, Goodnight Mr Tom (East Riding Theatre); Slime (The Herd Theatre/UK tours); Fast Food Megaverse, How to Fly Like a Reindeer (The Herd Theatre/Hull Truck Theatre); Great Adventures in Storyland (Hull Truck Theatre/BBC Children in Need); Tortoise and the Hare (Hull Truck Theatre); Wardrobes (Kit Theatre); The Tea Party of Miss Moon (Ten Foot Dance); Door Step Dances (Absolutely Cultured).

Other credits include: Bathwater (Vicky Foster/BBC Radio 4), The Blackwood (Jacob Polley/BBC Radio 4); Blunt Objects (Deluce Films); Buvons, One Last Hangover (NFS).

Finlay is an Associate Artist of The Herd Theatre.

Daisy Prosper (Miranda)

Daisy can most recently be seen as guest lead in Amazon’s The Devil’s Hour, she also starred as the leading role of Connie in The Taxidermist’s Daughter at Chichester and a small role in Toast of Tinseltown, opposite Matt Berry for BBC.

Mark Theodore (Prospero)

Training: The Poor School

Theatre includes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre); The Husbands (Kali Theatre Tour/Soho Theatre; Julius Caesar, Macbeth, The Winter’s Tale, Pericles (RSC); The Prince of Homburg (Donmar Warehouse); Three Sisters (Lyric Hammersmith); Twelfth Night (York Theatre Royal); Days of Significance (RSC/Tricycle Theatre); God in Ruins (RSC/Soho Theatre); Festen (Almeida); 93.2 FM (Royal Court Theatre); A Raisin in the Sun (Young Vic); Animal Farm (Northern Stage); The Kindness of Strangers (Liverpool Everyman); Dirty Butterfly (Soho Theatre).

Television includes: The Dumping Ground, Eastenders, Doctors, Casualty (BBC); Obsessed (Films for Discovery); Friday Night Dinner (Big Talk Productions/Channel 4); Hotel Babylon (Carnival Films/BBC).

Film includes: Legend, Ali G in Da House (Working Title Films); Grimsby (Sony).

Harry Blake (Composer & Lyricist)

Theatre includes: How a City Can Change the World (Sheffield Theatres); Starcrossed (Wilton’s Music Hall); Say Yes to Tess (Leeds Playhouse/UK tour); The Memory of Water, Paradise (Hampstead Theatre); Blood Wedding, Her Naked Skin, Night Must Fall, Hedda Gabler (Wiltshire Creative); Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (Harold Pinter Theatre/UK tour); Wild East (Young Vic); Thor + Loki (HighTide/Edinburgh Fringe/UK tour); Peter Pan, The Beggar’s Opera, The Secret Seven (Storyhouse); Ode to Leeds, Rudolf (Leeds Playhouse); Jason and the Argonauts, The Snow Child, Septimus Bean and his Amazing Machine (Unicorn Theatre); P'yongyang (Finborough); Casa Valentina (Southwark Playhouse); Rhinegold, Manga Sister (The Yard).

John Bulleid (Illusion Designer)

John has most recently been the magic consultant on A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe. He is the UK Illusions Associate on Harry Potter & The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre) and The Ocean at the End of the Lane (UK Tour).

Illusion design work includes: Further Than the Furthest Thing (Young Vic); Piaf (The Gate, Dublin); The Magician's Elephant (RSC); Into the Woods (Theatre Royal Bath); A Christmas Carol (Nottingham Playhouse & Alexandra Palace); The Worst Witch (Northampton/UK Tour/Vaudeville Theatre - winner of 'Best Family show' Olivier Award 2020); Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly); #WeAreArrested (RSC/Arcola Theatre); Oi Frog! (Lyric Theatre) Our Lady of Kibeho (Northampton/Stratford East); The Lost Spells, Beauty And The Beast (Watford Palace); Doctor Who: Time Fracture (Immersive London); Ride (Charing Cross Theatre); The Canterville Ghost (Unicorn Theatre); Witches of Eastwick (Cirkus, Stockholm); When Darkness Falls (Park Theatre and UK Tour); Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain (Theatre Royal Bath); The Invisible Man, Partners in Crime (Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch); The Star (Liverpool Everyman); The Inn At Lydda (Globe); Dirty Dancing (Secret Cinema); The Gypsy Thread (National Theatre Studio).

Associate Illusion credits include: Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre); The Ocean at the End of the Lane (National Theatre); A Very Very Dark Matter (Bridge Theatre).

Mauricio Elorriaga (Associate Set Designer)

Mauricio has been an associate designer to amongst others Richard Hudson, Es Devlin and Patrick Kinmonth, working for the opera, theatre and ballet’s most prestigious companies around the world.

Training: Theatre Studies National Institute of Fine Arts (Mexico City) and Set and Costume Design at Rose Bruford College.

For Regent’s Park: Robin Hood: The Legend. Rewritten (2023).

Theatre/Opera Includes: Les Vepres Siciliennes (Opera National de Paris); One Touch of Venus (Opera North); Eugene Onegin (ROH); The Ring Cycle (ENO); Masked Ball, La Bohème (Bregenz Festival); Faust, (Sächsische Staatsoper, Germany); La Forza del Destino, (Vienna State Opera, Austria); Armida (MET, New York); Macropolus Case (Mariinsky Theatre); Sleeping Beauty (American Ballet and La Scala); Romeo and Juliet (National Ballet of Canada), Jane Eyre (Northern Ballet/MET)

Exhibition Includes: House Style: Five Centuries of Fashion at Chatsworth (Chatsworth House)

Television and Film includes: Small Fortune (ITV), The Union (Netflix)

Mauricio regularly runs workshops for the Baylis Program at ENO, RNT, Rose Bruford College, Central St Martins, Central School of Speech and Drama and Wimbledon School of Art.

Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (Movement Director)

Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster is a London based Movement Director and Choreographer.

Theatre Includes: A Midsummer Nights Dream (The Globe);The Flood (Queen’s Theatre); You Bury Me (Bristol Old Vic/UK tour); Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons (Harold Pinter Theatre); The Famous Five (Chichester Festival Theatre/Theatr Clwyd); Heart (Minetta Lane Theatre, New York); Romeo & Juliet/Little Women (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre); An Octoroon (Abbey Theatre); Cock (Ambassadors Theatre); Mum (Soho Theatre/ Theatre Royal Plymouth); Rockets and Blue Lights (National Theatre); Robin Hood, Beauty And The Beast, The Panto That Nearly Never Was, Pavilion (Theatr Clwyd); Black Victorians (National Tour); Overflow, Chiaroscuro (The Bush); The Bee in Me, Aesop’s Fables, Grimm Tales (Unicorn Theatre); You Stupid Darkness (Southwark Playhouse); The Last Noel (Arts at the Old Fire Station/UK tour); On The Other Hand We’re Happy, Daughterhood, Dexter, Winters Detective Agency (Roundabout); Pop Music (National Tour); The Court Must Have a Queen (Hampton Court Palace); The Little Match Girl, Other Happier Tales (Shakespeare’s Globe/National Tour).

Tingying Dong (Sound Designer)

Ting trained at LAMDA and is a sound designer, composer, and theatre maker. She grew up in Beijing and studied in the Netherlands before moving to the UK.

Theatre includes: as sound designer/composer -The Crucible (National Theatre/Gielgud Theatre); Black Superhero (Royal Court); Watch On The Rhine (Donmar Warehouse); The Beekeeper of Aleppo (Nottingham Playhouse/UK Tour); My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)(Ambassadors Theatre/Garrick Theatre/Underbelly/Turbine Theatre - WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off West End Production); The Breach, Peggy For You, Folk (Hampstead Theatre); War & Culture (New Diorama); Klippies (Young Vic); After The End, The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Scissors (Sheffield Theatres); A Christmas Carol (Nottingham Playhouse/Alexandra Palace/BBC); Antigone (Storyhouse); Ruckus (Summerhall/Southwark Playhouse); Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder (Roundabout); Tsunagu/Connect (Shoreditch Town Hall); Two Billion Beats (Orange Tree Theatre); Jerker (King’s Head Theatre)

Radio composition includes: Humane; BURP.

Short Film composition includes: Medea/Worn; My Last Duchess.

Her work as a creative collaborator and making sound and music includes Walking Cats (Vault Festival - Origins Award for Outstanding New Work); Imaginarium (Online Tour).

Lotte Hines (Casting Director)

For Regents Park as a Casting Director: As You Like It (2018); To Kill a Mockingbird (2013).

Theatre as a Casting Director includes: The Vortex (Chichester Theatre); Influencer (short film) (Young Vic and Financial Times); Accidental Death of An Anarchist (Lyric Hammersmith/Sheffield Crucible/Playful Productions); Let The Right One In, Nora – A Doll’s House, The Mountaintop, Glee & Me (Royal Exchange Manchester); Closer, Jack and the Beanstalk (Lyric Hammersmith); Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (Sonia Friedman Productions); The Forest (Hampstead Theatre); Data (Sonia Friedman Productions and Financial Times); Ivan and The Dogs, Things of Dry Hours, La Musica (Young Vic); The Dark (Oval House/UK Tour); Hole (Royal Court Theatre); The Wolves (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Meek, The Glass Menagerie, Boys will be Boys, Junkyard (Headlong); The Barbershop Chronicles (National Theatre/Fuel/West Yorkshire Playhouse) Elephant (National Theatre/Headlong); Speech and Debate (Trafalgar Studios); The Illiad, The Weir (The Lyceum Edinburgh); Brenda (HighTide Festival/The Yard Theatre); Pride and Prejudice (Sheffield Crucible).

Cory Hippolyte (Assistant Director)

Born and raised in London, Islington. Is an actor, director, teacher and facilitator, who trained as an actor at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

As a Director: assisted on Twelfth Night, Anthony and Cleopatra, Comedy of Errors (Globe).

As a Teacher/Facilitator work includes: The Shakespeare’s Globe, Unicorn Theatre, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, RADA, Kiln, The Yard, Soho Theatre.

As an Actor: King Lear (Globe), African Queens (Netflix).

Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate – Intimacy Support)

Ingrid Mackinnon is a London based movement director, choreographer and intimacy director.

For Regent’s Park: Once On This Island; Antigone; 101 Dalmatians; Legally Blonde; Carousel (Intimacy Support), Every Leaf a Hallelujah (Movement Director & Intimacy Support) Romeo and Juliet (Movement Director/Winner of Best Choreographer at the Black British Theatre Awards 2021).

As Movement Director and Choreographer, theatre includes: The Meaning of Zong (Barbican/Bristol Old Vic/UK Tour); Blue (ENO); Further than the Furthest Thing (Young Vic); Trouble in Butetown (Donmar Warehouse); Enough of Him (National Theatre of Scotland); A Dead Body In Taos (Fuel Theatre); The Darkest Part of The Night, Girl on an Altar (Kiln); Playboy of the West Indies (Birmingham Rep); Moreno (Theatre 503); Red Riding Hood (Stratford East); Antigone (Mercury, Colchester); Liminal – Le Gateau Chocolat (King’s Head); First Encounters: The Merchant Of Venice, Kingdom Come (RSC); Josephine (Theatre Royal Bath); Typical (Soho); #WeAreArrested (Arcola/RSC); The Border (Theatre Centre).

Intimacy credits include: Es & Flo (Wales Millennium Centre); Phaedra (National Theatre); Super High Resolution (Soho Theatre); Enough of Him (National Theatre of Scotland); Girl on an Altar (Kiln Theatre).

Ingrid holds an MA in Movement: Directing and Teaching from Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Petra Massey (Physical Comedy Consultant)

Petra Massey is co-founder and performer of Spymonkey, award winning and leading physical theatre comedy ensemble since 1998.

Theatre includes: Stiff (Total Theatre Award winner, British Council Showcase of the best of British theatre in 2001); Cooped (The Theatre Royal/Southbank Centre); Zumanity (resident show at New York New York Hotel Casino, Las Vegas); Bless (international tour & nominated for 3 Betty Mitchell Awards including best actress Petra Massey); Moby Dick (Lyric Hammersmith); Love In, Oedipussy, Mrs Hudson’s Christmas Corker (Wiltons Music Hall); The Complete Deaths, Christmas Carol (Liverpool Playhouse).

Collaborations include: Miss Behaves Variety Nightie (The Roundhouse) Palazzo, Sandi Tokvigs Christmas Cracker (with Ronnie Corbett), Jeckyll & Hyde(ish), Spookshow, The Flop (nominated Total Theatre Award).

Other theatre includes: Measure for Measure, Oresteia (Globe); Never Try This at Home (Told By An Idiot); The Bee (Soho Theatre).

Television includes: Solstrom (Bravo Cable Network/BBC); Just for Laughs (George Lopez and William Shatner) Lovesick (Gemini Award winning documentary); Hyperdrive, Miranda (BBC); Comedy Cuts & Headcases (ITV).

Petra is currently headlining as Boozy Skunkton, host of Spiegelworld's Atomic Saloon at The Venetian, Las Vegas and presently as Fleta in Gilbert and Sullivans Iolanthes at English National Opera directed by Cal McCrystal.

Jeannette Nelson (Voice & Text Director)

Jeannette has worked extensively as a voice coach in theatre, film and TV. At the National Theatre from 1992 to 2001, returning in 2007 as Head of Voice until 2022; at Shakespeare’s Globe for 1997,1998,1999 and 2001 seasons; at the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2001 to 2005 and at Sydney Theatre Company for a year in 2006.

Jeannette’s books, The Voice Exercise Book and Keeping it Active are published by the National Theatre and Nick Hern Books. Her forthcoming book, Centre Stage, will be published by Penguin Random House.

Other voice and dialect coaching includes: The Royal Court, The Young Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Shared Experience, Out of Joint, Complicite, Sheffield Theatres, Bristol Old Vic, Birmingham Rep, Liverpool Everyman/Playhouse, English Touring Theatre, Oxford Stage Company, The Bridge Theatre and the West End. Recent productions include Dancing at Lughnasa at the National Theatre and Medea at Soho Place.

Azusa Ono (Lighting Designer)

Azusa has been creating lighting design for a range of live performances and art forms for many years. She trained fine arts in Japan and lighting design at the RCSSD in London.

Her work includes: The Sleeping Tree (Brighton Dome); Henry V (Globe/Tour); Watch on the Rhine, A Doll’s House, Part 2 (Donmar Warehouse); COP27 Health Pavilion (Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt); Much Ado About Nothing (RSC); Can I Live?, Copywright Christmas (Barbican Theatre); Walden (Harold Pinter Theatre); Blue Orange, Concubine (Birmingham REP); Lao Can Impression (Southbank Centre); Love Lies Bleeding (The Print Room); Thick As Thieves (Clean Break / Tour); Aurora (Toxteth Water Reservoir Liverpool); Abandon (Lyric Hammersmith); Smack That (Barbican/Tour); Effigies of Wickedness (Gate Theatre); Tate Live Exhibition – Joan Jonas (Tate Modern); Yvette (Royal Festival Hall / Tour); Cuttin’ It (Young Vic / Tour); Kairos Opera (V&A Museum); Killer (Shoreditch Town Hall); Darkness Darkness (Nottingham Playhouse); I Know All The Secrets In My World (Derby Theatre/Tour); Dot, Squiggle and Rest (Royal Opera House); Peddling (New York 59E59 / Tour); We Are Proud…(Bush Theatre); The Love song of Alfred J Hitchcock (Curve Theatre Leicester / Tour); Fanfare (Crucible Theatre).

E.M. Parry (Costume Designer)

E.M. Parry trained at Motley and Wimbledon School of Art. They are an Associate Artist of Shakespeare’s Globe and a previous winner of the Jocelyn Herbert Award for Scenography.

Theatre includes: The Gretchen Question (Fuel/The Shipwright); An Improbable Musical (Royal and Derngate/UK Tour); As You Like It (Northern Broadsides); Dorian (Reading Rep); The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart (New Vic Theatre); Hamlet, As You Like It (Globe); Translyria (Sogn og Fjordane Teater, Norway); Grimm Tales (Unicorn Theatre); Sketching (Wilton’s Music Hall); Effigies of Wickedness (Gate Theatre/ENO); Rotterdam (UK Tour/Arts Theatre/59E59/Trafalgar Studios 2/Theatre503 - Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre); Here I Belong, Milked, Each Slow Dusk (Pentabus); Posh (Nottingham Playhouse/Salisbury Playhouse); The Nightmares of Carlos Fuentes (Arcola Theatre); The Miser (Watermill Theatre); Electric Hotel (Fuel/Sadlers Wells. Costume Design); The Magna Carta Plays (Salisbury Playhouse); Without You (Menier Chocolate Factory. Co-designer with Timothy Bird).

Opera and Ballet includes: Belongings (Glyndebourne); La liberazione di Ruggiero (Brighton Early Music Festival); El Niño (Spoleto Opera Festival); Neige (Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg); Noye’s Fludd (Southbank Centre).

Their designs were included in Staging Places: UK Design for Performance (V&A Museum).

Chiara Stephenson (Set Designer)

Chiara Stephenson is a critically lauded International Stage Designer & Artist. Skilfully crafting the spheres of design and performance across theatre, dance, live music, exhibitions, and installation art. Chiara’s creative approach and her studio’s broad and varied skill set (as featured in Vogue, Design Daily and recognised by Dezeen and Architectural Digest) lends itself to the music industry and live shows for artists globally. A collaborator foremost and creative force driving aesthetic and experiential excellence forward.

For Regent’s Park: Robin Hood: The Legend. Rewritten (2023).

Music includes: Alicia Keys USA Tour 2023; Lorde Summer Festival Tour 2023; Florence and the Machine Tour Promo 2022; Billboard Music Awards; Lorde’s Solar Power World Tour 2022; Björk Cornucopia (The Shed NYC); The XX Festival Tour/I See You European Tour; Sigur Ros World Tour; Sampha Festival Tour; Lorde Performance - Aria Awards.

Performance includes: Portia Coughlan (Abbey Theatre Dublin); La fille mal gardée (Theater Basel, Switzerland); Richard III (Headlong, Bristol Old Vic, Alexandra Palace Theatre); A Starry Messenger, (London West End); Sleeping Beauty (Dornröschen - Faust Award Nominated/ Leipzig Ballet); Glengarry Glen Ross (UK Tour); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Crucible Theatre); Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse Theatre - West End); Desire Under the Elms (Sheffield Crucible).

Exhibition and Installation includes: Cartier (Palazzo Vecchio, Milan); Virtual Realms (Barbican and ArtScience Museum, Singapore); The Flip Side (Selfridges, London); State of Play (Fact Gallery Liverpool); For the Record: Staging Realities (Het Nieuwe Instituut, Rotterdam); The Making of Don Giovanni (Royal Opera House London).

Jennifer Tang (Director)

Jennifer is an award-winning UK and International theatre maker and stage director, specialising in making new work across multiple disciplines. Her practice spans new writing, devised work and opera, and she also has extensive experience of working with communities and young people. Jennifer trained at the University of East Anglia, the Young Vic and on the National Theatre Studio Director’s course.

Jennifer is Associate Director at The Young Vic Theatre. She was the resident director for Tina, The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, and the resident assistant director of Theatre Royal Plymouth / The Drum 2013-14.

As a theatre director: Further Than the Furthest Thing (Young Vic); Gwei Miu/Ghost Girl (Camdens People Theatre); Mountains (Royal Exchange, and National Tour, Spring 2018); We Are You (Young Vic, British Museum); Clytemnestra (Gate Theatre); Wanted (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Constellations, One Day When We Were Young (GEST, Sweden); Listening to Hackney (Chatsworth Palace); For the Record (TRP, Plymouth); The Hour We Knew Nothing Of Each Other (The Drum, Plymouth); Blow out, Feathers, The Forum (Etcetera Theatre/Bike Shed Theatre, Exeter); Chasing Beckett (The London Theatre).

In development: The Odyssey (Unicorn Theatre); Fundamental (NDT).

As Assistant/Associate: Imperium, Snow in Midsummer (RSC); The Weaklings (National Tour); The Edge Of Our Bodies (Gate Theatre); Madman; Solid Air; Inside Wagner’s Head (The Drum, Plymouth); #AIWEIWEI (Hampstead Theatre); The Magic Flute (Ryedale Festival/The Arcola); The Owl and The Pussycat (Royal Opera House, London); Rodelinda (Iford Arts).

Giles Taylor (Verse & Language Consultant)

For Regent’s Park as Verse & Language Consultant: Pericles, Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet.

For Regent’s Park as an actor: Macbeth, Twelfth Night (twice), Cymbeline, Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Lady Be Good.

Other theatre as a Verse & Language Consultant includes: Dido, Queen of Carthage (RSC); As You Like It (Leeds Playhouse); The Comedy of Errors (Manchester Royal Exchange); Twelfth Night (Old Vic Tunnels); Romeo and Juliet (Globe on tour).

As an actor: This House, After The Dance (NT); An Ideal Husband, The Way of the World, The Music Man (Chichester Festival Theatre); Wolf Hall, Bring Up The Bodies (RSC, West End and Broadway).

Giles’ first book Dramatic Adventures in Rhetoric, co-authored with director Philip Wilson, was published in 2015 by Oberon Books.

Olivia Walters (Associate Set Designer)

Olivia Walters has recently graduated with a BA in Film Tv and Stage Design from the university of Salford.

For Regent’s Park: Robin Hood: The Legend. Rewritten (2023).

Theatre credits as Associate Designer include: Portia Coughlan (Abbey Theatre Dublin); La Fille Mal Gardée (Theater Basel).

Music credits as Associate Designer include: Lorde Solar Power World Tour; Florence and the Machine Saturday Night Live and Billboard Award Performance 2022, Machine Gun Kellys 2021 VMA performance, SZA Tour America 2021.

Assistant Art Direction credits include: Yard Act music video 2023, Erland Cooper Press Shoot 2023, Franz Ferdinand BillyGoodbye music video 2021.

Exhibition Design Associate credits include: Amy: Beyond the Stage at The Design Museum 2021.

Set Design credits include: Hyperdawn Music Video 2023.

ABOUT REGENT’S PARK OPEN AIR THEATRE

Established in 1932, the multi-award-winning Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is one of the largest theatres in London (at a capacity of 1,256). Passionate about producing first class theatre for and in our unique setting which inspires, challenges and entertains, the scale and ambition of our outdoor productions makes us unique in the capital’s cultural landscape. Every year we welcome over 140,000 people to our 20-week summer season.

Timothy Sheader was appointed Artistic Director in 2007, James Pidgeon was appointed Executive Director in 2021.

Over the last twelve years, our productions have won seven Olivier Awards, seven WhatsOnStage Awards, and four Evening Standard Awards. We were named London Theatre of the Year in 2017 by The Stage, and received the Highly Commended Award for London Theatre of the Year in 2021. Our productions have toured the UK, and have transferred to both the West End and the United States. Our 2016 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar is currently touring North America for the second time.

As a registered charity that receives no regular public subsidy, over 90% of our income is currently generated from ticket sales. Nevertheless, we have maintained our lowest ticket price of £25 for nine years, our BREEZE scheme enables those aged 18-25 to buy tickets for £10, and we regularly work with local charities. Each year, on average, we subsidise tickets for 6,000 school pupils. In the past year, the number of Annual Members has increased by 31% and our Patron Scheme by 10%.

Our in-house bars and restaurants champion exemplary customer service and offer a selection of dining choices, including our waiter-serviced Covered Dining (recently certified as a Sustainably Run Restaurant), afternoon tea, and more casual options such as picnics, The Grill and The Pizza Oven.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has become one of the most independently sustainable and financially successful producing theatres in the country, and we embark on the next stage of our vision with ever-increasing artistic ambition and entrepreneurial spirit.

ABOUT UNICORN THEATRE

Unicorn Theatre - Transforming young lives through theatre. At the Unicorn we create new, inventive and enthralling theatre experiences for children aged up to 13, offering an inspiring year-round programme of shows. Every year, we welcome around 65,000 families and schools through our doors, and many thousands more through Unicorn Online. We believe that young people of all ages, perspectives and abilities have the right to experience exciting, entertaining and inspiring work and we actively seek out children who wouldn’t otherwise attend, offering free tickets where needed. We develop work with children from our partner schools and community groups to ensure that our work remains relevant and informed by the young people we serve. Our values of courage, curiosity and respect run through everything we do.

Unicorn Engagement works directly with our audiences as collaborators via school and community partnerships, guaranteeing the voices of children are represented on our stages and that we remain relevant and useful to those we serve. Through these partnerships we ensure that children have the opportunity to influence and shape our artistic programme by being involved in the creative development of plays with artists and facilitators.

Our current partnership schools are in Southwark, Lambeth and Tower Hamlets. Our community partners are pan-London and linked by a shared wellbeing mission; these include Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), Body & Soul Charity and Young Carers Hubs.

