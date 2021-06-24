Full Cast Announced for THE WINDSORS: ENDGAME

Following the announcement of the World Premiere of George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore's joyous stage adaptation of their huge Channel 4 hit The Windsors, The Windsors: Endgame which will open at the Prince of Wales Theatre on 2 August, producers Runaway Entertainment are delighted to announce casting for the show.

Joining Harry Enfield (Charles) as the cast of The Windsors: Endgame are Crystal Condie (Meghan); Matthew Cottle (Edward)*; Tom Durant-Pritchard (Harry)*; Tracy-Ann Oberman (Camilla); Ciarán Owens (Wills); Jenny Rainsford (Beatrice); Kara Tointon (Kate); Tim Wallers (Andrew)* plus more cast to be announced.

*reprising their roles in the TV series The Windsors

'The show will be extremely funny, very silly and in the worst possible taste.' Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales AKA Harry Enfield

Crystal Condie said 'I can't wait! It's going to be the best thing on since Suits.'

Matthew Cottle said: 'I am delighted to be returning to the role of Prince Edward, this time on stage, (his natural home), so he can really show off his full repertoire of accents and funny walks.'

Tom Durant-Pritchard said: 'I'm looking forward to bringing Harry to the stage and getting back to a diet of crisps and lager.'

Tracy-Ann Oberman said: 'After the past miserable year we have all had, I can think of nothing better than joining the riotously funny cast and crew of The Windsors: Endgame to bring a huge satirical belly laugh for audiences at The Prince Of Wales Theatre. Just the thought of playing Camilla P B in the Dallas-meets-The-Crown world that will appear on stage is making me smile.'

'As a staunch republican it's a huge surprise to suddenly find myself in line for the throne. I'm truly honoured to be granted an audience with comedy royalty King Harry Enfield and the rest of The Windsors.' Ciarán Owens (Wills)

Jenny Rainsford said: 'I cannot WAIT to welcome people back to the West End with these searing insights into the backstage operations of the modern British monarchy.'

'My first time on stage since the St Andrews graduate fashion show!! I'm so delighted to be joining this fabulous cast and becoming Princess Catherine.' said Kara Tointon

'How far is Pizza Express, Woking, from the Prince of Wales Theatre? I do love an after show pizza,' Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, AKA Tim Wallers

Like all good soap operas, this is the story of intergenerational conflict, with Wills challenging his father for the crown and Camilla

determined to see him off and rule the land with an iron fist. Wills needs Harry and Meghan's help if he's ever going to triumph - but will they come back from California and their authentic life with their rescue chickens? And how will Beatrice and Eugenie ever clear their father, Prince Andrew's name?

Written by the creators of the TV series, George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, directed by Michael Fentiman (Amelie), and featuring songs, sword fights and snogging competitions, this show has everything you need to beat the lockdown blues!

For a strictly limited run, book now for the Prince of Wales at the Prince of Wales theatre!

The Windsors: Endgame features set design by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis costume design by June Nevin, music by Felix Hagan and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The Windsors: Endgame is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, and Kater Gordon. The Windsors television series was produced by Noho Film & Television for Channel 4.

https://thewindsorsendgame.com/