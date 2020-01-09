Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of LIPSTICK At Southwark Playhouse

Rupert Henderson Productions today announces the world première of Lipstick, a new play by Lily Shahmoon. Ed White directs Helen Aluko (Jordan) and April Hughes (Tommy). The production opens at Southwark Playhouse up on 9 March and runs until 28 March, with previews from 4 March.

Tommy is scared of everything. Especially the kids at school who would call him gay if they saw him putting on lipstick. Jordan isn't scared of anything. He's not scared that he likes the way Tommy looks in lipstick. Really, he's not.

'You're the same as the rest of them. Trying to get me to be transgender, gender neutral, fluid. Why can't I just be Tommy?'

Two women play teenage boys in this two hander that questions what's really underneath, and what it costs to show it to someone else.

Writer Lily Shahmoon said today, "It's so exciting to be able to bring this play to a theatre with an open and encouraging attitude to new writing. Lipstick is a delicate, intimate play, that has found a suitably intimate home, and I can't wait to share it."

Director Ed White said today, "Lipstick is a human love story that transcends labels and our preconceptions of what it is to be 'normal' - I cannot wait for this production to contribute to the discussion."

Helen Aluko plays Jordan. Her previous theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre), Doctor Faustus (Royal Exchange Theatre) and Beauty and the Beast (Theatre Royal Stratford East). For television her credits include The Driver.

April Hughes plays Tommy. Her previous theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre) and The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre). For television her credits include Dixi and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Lily Shahmoon writes. Previous writing credits include When the Bang Comes, Lipstick marks her professional writing debut.

Ed White directs. Lipstick marks his professional directing debut.

Box Office: 020 7407 0234

outhwarkplayhouse.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You