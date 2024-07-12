Full Cast Announced For The UK Tour Of JB Priestley's AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PW Productions has announced the full cast for the 2024-25 UK Tour of Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley's AN INSPECTOR CALLS, opening at Alexandra Palace on Friday 30 August, where it will play for 3 weeks.

The tour will then visit Stoke, Darlington, Bristol, Belfast, Leicester, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Salford, Norwich, Southampton, Shrewsbury, Hull, Cardiff, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Truro, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sunderland, Sheffield, Bradford, Birmingham, Llandudno, Milton Keynes and Wimbledon. www.aninspectorcalls.com

Tim Treloar will play ‘Inspector Goole', alongside Jackie Morrison as ‘Mrs Birling', Jeffrey Harmer as ‘Mr Birling', Tom Chapman as ‘Gerald Croft', Leona Allen as ‘Sheila Birling', George Rowlands as ‘Eric Birling' and Alice Darling as ‘Edna'. Katy Dean, Michael Gukas, Pena Iiyambo, Simon Pothecary and Philip Stewart complete the cast.

Tim Treloar's theatre credits include Richard II, Romeo and Juliet, and Hamlet, all at the RSC. His other theatre credits include Henry V at The National Theatre, Mountain Language at the Royal Court, Rose Rage at Theatre Royal, Haymarket and King Lear and Twelfth Night at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Tim also appeared in Macbeth at the Chichester Festival Theatre, and when it transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in the West End and the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway.

Jackie Morrison's theatre credits include the US and Canada Tour of The Last Ship, and West End productions of Dirty Dancing at the Dominion Theatre, and on a UK Tour, After Mrs Rochester at the Duke of York's Theatre, When We Are Married at the Savoy Theatre and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at the Strand Theatre. Jackie's other theatre credits include Coriolanus at the RSC, Oh What A Lovely War! at The National Theatre and The Roundhouse, Peribanez at the Young Vic, and Local Hero at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Jeffrey Harmer returns to An Inspector Calls having played the role of Mr Birling during previous UK and USA tours. His other theatre credits include Bird Song for the Original Theatre Company, Fox on The Fairway, Donkey's Years, Romeo & Juliet and As You Like It, all at Vienna's English Theatre, Aladdin at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford and an international tour of Mamma Mia!.

Tom Chapman's theatre credits include The Box of Delights and Cymbeline at the RSC, and As You Like It, The Tempest, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Voices In The Dark, all at Shakespeare's Globe.

Leona Allen's theatre credits include A Christmas Carol at Alexandra Palace and Nottingham Playhouse, The Meeting at Chichester Festival Theatre, Anansi The Spider, Christmas In The Sunshine and Girls Like That, all at the Unicorn Theatre, Pride and Prejudice at the Crucible and Sheffield Theatres, and UK Tours of After Birth and Holes.

George Rowlands returns to An Inspector Calls having previously played the role of Eric Birling during the 2022-23 UK and Ireland tour. George's previous theatre credits include Parliament Square at The Unicorn Theatre, The Boy With The Bee Jar at The Hope Theatre, As You Like It at Garden Shakespeare and Macbeth at Bromley Churchill Studio.

Alice Darling graduated from The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television in 2022. During training, her credits included The Grain in the Blood, Twelfth Night, The Sweet Science of Bruising, and The Comedy of Errors. Since graduating she performed in Hamlet at the Edinburgh Festival.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.

Since 1992, Daldry's seminal production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

Stephen Daldry is an award-winning Theatre, Film and Television Director & Producer. He has directed theatre productions for London's West End & New York's Broadway, including Billy Elliot, The Inhertiance & An Inspector Calls, winning multiple Olivier & Tony awards. His latest play Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023.

Stephen has directed 6 feature films which have all been nominated for major industry awards. He served as Executive Producer on Netflix's The Crown and directed the last episode. Stephen served as Producer on the opening & closing ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics and was Artistic Director on Vogue World London in 2023.

Stephen is the Chairman of refugee arts charity Good Chance and was the director of their award-winning production The Jungle. He serves on the board of The Perlman Performing Arts Center in NY.

AN INSPECTOR CALLS UK TOUR – 2024/2025 TOUR LISTINGS

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST – SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2024

ALEXANDRA PALACE

www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/an-inspector-calls/

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024

REGENT THEATRE, STOKE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER 2024

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER 2024

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER 2024

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST

www.goh.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2024

LEICESTER CURVE

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 12 – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024

EASTBOURNE CONGRESS THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 19 – SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024

AYLESBURY WATERSIDE THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 – SATURDAY 18 JANUARY 2025

THE LOWRY, SALFORD

www.thelowry.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 2025

THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 JANUARY – SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2025

MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2025

THEATRE SEVERN, SHREWSBURY

www.theatresevern.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025

HULL NEW THEATRE

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2025

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025

WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025

HALL FOR CORNWALL

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 MARCH 2025

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025

KING'S THEATRE, GLASGOW

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 29 – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025

BRADFORD ALHAMBRA

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 MAY 2025

NEW ALEXANDRA THEATRE, BIRMINGHAM

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025

CYMRU LLANDUDNO

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 20 – SATURDAY 24 MAY 2025

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 27 – SATURDAY 31 MAY 2025

NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

Comments