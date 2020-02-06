Full Cast Announced For THE SEAGULL At Playhouse Theatre

The Jamie Lloyd Company today announces the full cast for Anya Reiss' adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. Joining the previously announced Emilia Clarke (Nina) to complete the cast are Danny Ashok (Medvedenko), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Tamzin Outhwaite (Polina), Patrick Robinson (Dorn), Seun Shote (Shamrayev), Indira Varma (Arkadina), and Sophie Wu (Masha). The production opens at Playhouse Theatre on 19 March, with previews from 11 March, and runs until 30 May.

The Seagull is the second production in the Playhouse season, in association with British Airways, which opened last year with the critically acclaimed production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, in a new version by Martin Crimp and starring James McAvoy - running until 29 February 2020; and closes with Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a version by Frank McGuinness with Jessica Chastain, which opens on 18 June, with previews from 10 June and runs until 5 September 2020.

As part of its continued commitment to audience development, The Jamie Lloyd Company, supported by British Airways, are offering 15,000 free tickets to first time theatre-goers and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits across the season.

'We need the theatre, couldn't, couldn't do without it. Could we?'

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

The first four £15 performances of The Seagull will take place on Monday 16 March (7.30pm), Thursday 9 April (2.30pm), Monday 13 April (7.30pm) and Thursday 23 April (2.30pm) - and will go on sale on Monday 24 February at 12pm via www.atgtickets.com/seagull15 only.

For A Doll's House these will take place on Thursday 23 July (2.30pm), Monday 27 July (7.30pm), Thursday 6 August (2.30pm) and Monday 10 August (7.30pm) - and will go on sale on Monday 8 June at 12pm via atgtickets.com/adollshouse15 only.

A dedicated outreach manager will be distributing these tickets amongst both secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. If you work with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, please register your interest here.





