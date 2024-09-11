Full Cast Announced For Made At Curve Production Of MY FAIR LADY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Made at Curve production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's classic musical MY FAIR LADY.

Joining the previously announced Molly Lynch as Eliza Doolittle is David Seadon-Young, (THE BAKER'S WIFE, Menier Chocolate Factory, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Dominion Theatre), who will play phonetics professor Henry Higgins.

The company also includes Minal Patel (BILLY ELLLIOT, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, Curve) as Colonel Pickering, actor, comedian, DJ, musician and writer Steve Furst (OLIVER!, Leeds Playhouse), as Alfred P. Doolittle, BAFTA Award-winner and Golden Globe nominee Cathy Tyson (KAOS, Netflix, HELP, Channel 4 and MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Curve) as Mrs Higgins, Sarah Moyle (DOCTORS, BBC and JERUSALEM, Royal Court Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Music Box Theatre on Broadway) as Mrs Eynsford-Hill and Mrs Pearce and Djavan Van de Fliert (FROZEN, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, LES MISERABLES, Sondheim Theatre) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Damian Buhagiar (SISTER ACT, Dominion Theatre and WEST SIDE STORY, Curve) will play Zoltan Karpathy, joined by Jonathan Dryden Taylor (THE WIZARD OF OZ, BILLY ELLIOT, Curve) as Harry, Ying Ue Li (CABARET, The Kit Kat Club) as Jamie and Joanna O'Hare (KISS ME KATE, Royal Albert Hall and SUNSET BOULEVARD, Curve) as George.

The cast will be completed by Andy Barke (PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, Savoy Theatre), Keanna Bloomfield (A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA, The Other Palace), Ashley Gilmour (EVITA, Curve), Lucas Koch (CHOIR OF MAN, The Arts Theatre), Ritesh Manugula (SHIRLY, Sherman Theatre Cardiff), Nell Martin (PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT, UK tour), Abigail Matthews (THE WIZARD OF OZ, UK tour and Gillian Lynne Theatre) Jack Skelton (ALADDIN, Wolverhampton Grand) and Kenedy Small (SIX THE MUSICAL, UK tour).

MY FAIR LADY will run in Leicester from Saturday 23 November 2024 to Saturday 4 January 2025 and is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (A CHORUS LINE, BILLY ELLIOT, EVITA).

The Made at Curve production will choreographed by Joanna Goodwin (AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, UK tour), George Dyer (THE WIZARD OF OZ, Curve and London Palladium, BILLY ELLIOT, WEST SIDE STORY, Curve) is Musical Supervisor, Michael Taylor (BILLY ELLIOT, SCROOGE THE MUSCIAL, Curve) is Set and Costume designer, Mark Henderson (STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE, Gillian Lynne Theatre) is Lighting Designer, Adam Fisher (EVITA, BILLY ELLIOT, Curve) is Sound Designer and casting direction is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

“Joining the incomparable Molly Lynch are a fabulous company of actors, ready to infuse their collective brilliance and energies into Lerner and Loewe's magnificent MY FAIR LADY. Superstars David Seadon-Young and Minal Patel join Molly to create the famous triumphant trio at the heart of this beautiful musical, their youthful exuberance discovering these characters in new ways. They are joined by the equally electrifying Steve Furst as Alfred P Doolittle. Alongside Djavan van de Fliert, Cathy Tyson, Sarah Moyle and a barn-storming ensemble - this is a truly remarkable company of actors not to be missed.”

MY FAIR LADY follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller from Covent Garden, who by chance meets phonetics professor Henry Higgins. With the help of his pal Colonel Pickering, Higgins sets out to support Eliza's ambition to learn how to speak like a lady of high society, so she can fulfil her ambition of opening her own flower shop. Along the way, Higgins learns a few lessons of his own, as Eliza's free spirit, defiance and zest for life bring magic and joy into the lives of everyone who encounters her.

Filled with a roster of iconic characters, comedy, romance and some of the greatest songs ever imagined for the musical stage, including ‘The Rain in Spain', ‘Wouldn't It Be Loverly' and ‘I Could Have Danced All Night', this unmissable production is set to be an enchanting and dazzling Christmas treat for the whole family.

This Made at Curve production of My Fair Lady is sponsored by De Montfort University (DMU), with the show's orchestra sponsored by music licensing company PPL.

MY FAIR LADY will run at Curve from Saturday 23 November 2024 to Saturday 4 January 2025 and tickets are on-sale now. To find out more and book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve's Box Office in-person.

