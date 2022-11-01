Full Cast Announced For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for Rebecca Frecknall's production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

Joining the previously announced Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan, Dwane Walcott and Lydia Wilson are Eduardo Ackerman, Ralph Davis, Janet Etuk, Gabriela García, Tom Penn and Jabez Sykes.

The production opens on Tuesday 20 December, with previews from Saturday 10 December and runs until Saturday 4 February.

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals.

Following her "spellbinding" (Financial Times) production of Summer and Smoke, Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall takes on another Tennessee Williams masterpiece.

When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) returns to the Almeida to play Blanche, with the BAFTA-winning Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Stanley and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) as Stella.

Rebecca Frecknall directs her first production at the Almeida since her multi-Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret.