Full Cast Announced For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Almeida Theatre
The production opens on Tuesday 20 December, with previews from Saturday 10 December and runs until Saturday 4 February.
The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for Rebecca Frecknall's production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.
Joining the previously announced Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan, Dwane Walcott and Lydia Wilson are Eduardo Ackerman, Ralph Davis, Janet Etuk, Gabriela García, Tom Penn and Jabez Sykes.
The production opens on Tuesday 20 December, with previews from Saturday 10 December and runs until Saturday 4 February.
On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals.
Following her "spellbinding" (Financial Times) production of Summer and Smoke, Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall takes on another Tennessee Williams masterpiece.
When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.
Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) returns to the Almeida to play Blanche, with the BAFTA-winning Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Stanley and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) as Stella.
Rebecca Frecknall directs her first production at the Almeida since her multi-Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret.
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production photos from its current production of A Christmas Carol, which features Adrian Edmondson as Scrooge and Sunetra Sarker as The Ghost of Christmas Present.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEST OF ENEMIES, Starring Zachary Quinto and More!
November 1, 2022
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming transfer of James Graham's political thriller Best of Enemies directed by Jeremy Herrin. Check them out here!
Cory English Will Play 'Doctor Emmett Brown' in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL For 6 Weeks Only
November 1, 2022
Celebrated theatre actor, Cory English, will join the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, playing the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' from 23 November 2022 until 3 January 2023.
George Devine Award 2022 Shortlist Announced
November 1, 2022
The George Devine Award has announced its 2022 Shortlist of nine playwrights. Formed in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's founding Artistic Director George Devine, the Award is recognised as one of the most prestigious in new writing and seeks to shine a light on a playwright of promise.
Radio Presenter Pandora Christie Will Join the Cast of & JULIET
November 1, 2022
Pandora Christie – one of the UK's best-loved radio presenters – will make her West End theatre debut when she stars in the acclaimed musical & Juliet.