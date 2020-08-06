Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

France's Production of C-O-N-T-A-C-T Transfers to London

Article Pixel

The show runs from August 31 to October 10.

Aug. 6, 2020  

C-o-n-t-a-c-t, a socially distanced outdoor show that premiered in France, will transfer to London this month, The Stage reports.

The show combines live performance with 3D sound design. It runs from August 31 to October 10.

The production, according to The Stage, tells the story of an unexpected encounter with a stranger in which the protagonist can hear their thoughts, exploring themes of mental health and anxiety.

Written by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain, the piece is 50 minutes long with a maximum of 15 audience members for each performance.

Read the full story HERE.

Watch the trailer below!


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Liz Callaway Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • 5 Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!