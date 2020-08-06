France's Production of C-O-N-T-A-C-T Transfers to London

The show runs from August 31 to October 10.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t, a socially distanced outdoor show that premiered in France, will transfer to London this month, The Stage reports.

The show combines live performance with 3D sound design. It runs from August 31 to October 10.

The production, according to The Stage, tells the story of an unexpected encounter with a stranger in which the protagonist can hear their thoughts, exploring themes of mental health and anxiety.

Written by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain, the piece is 50 minutes long with a maximum of 15 audience members for each performance.

Read the full story HERE.

Watch the trailer below!

