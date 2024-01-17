Flute Theatre Returns to Orange Tree Theatre With TWELFTH NIGHT to Mark The Company's 10th Anniversary Season

Performances run 29 January – 10 February.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Flute Theatre Returns to Orange Tree Theatre With TWELFTH NIGHT to Mark The Company's 10th Anniversary Season

Flute Theatre returns to Orange Tree Theatre (OT) with a new production of Twelfth Night to mark their 10th anniversary season. Adapted and directed by Flute Theatre Artistic Director Kelly Hunter, Twelfth Night marks the company's fourth full-length show specifically created for audiences on the spectrum and runs at the OT from 29 January – 10 February. The production will then run at Riverside Studios from 12 – 16 February.

Flute Theatre performs shows for autistic individuals around the world in multiple languages, adapting performances according to the needs of the participants. Up to 12 participants will experience Shakespeare's play on the OT stage with the actors. In addition to the new production of Twelfth Night the company celebrates their 10th Birthday with the first International Shakespeare Festival for autistic individuals at Riverside Studios in August 2024.

Artistic Director of Flute Theatre Kelly Hunter said today, "I am very happy to be returning to the Orange Tree this year to create our 4th production of Shakespeare for autistic people. The Orange Tree may be little, but it has a huge heart and knows no bounds in imagination and ambition. A perfect fit for Flute."   


Flute Theatre creates ground-breaking productions of Shakespeare for autistic individuals and their families. In the 90-minute performance, up to 12 participants sit with the actors on the OT stage and experience Shakespeare's story through sensory games, which everyone plays together. Each performance is adapted to the specific needs of the participants, however complex they may be.

Kelly Hunter adapts and directs. She founded Flute Theatre in 2014 and is Artistic Director. For Flute Theatre, she her directorial credits include Hamlet, The Tempest, Twelfth Night, Pericles, Wildcat's Last Waltz and Deconstructing the Dream.




