First Cyrano Rush £15 Tickets Released Today at 12pm For the Jamie Lloyd Company's CYRANO DE BERGERAC

The first Cyrano Rush £15 tickets are released at 12pm today, Monday 24 January, for The Jamie Lloyd Company's critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd, and starring James McAvoy. The production opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre: 3 February - 12 March 2022 and Theatre Royal Glasgow: 18 - 26 March 2022, before visiting Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York.

Cyrano Rush, part of the company's continued commitment to accessibility, offers £15 stall seats exclusively to under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. Tickets are released every Monday at 12pm throughout the London run, and for Theatre Royal Glasgow on Monday 7 March at 12pm. Available via thejamielloydcompany.com only.

The company have 12,000 tickets priced at £15 available across the UK productions of Cyrano de Bergerac and their forthcoming production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss, starring Emilia Clarke.

The cast of Cyrano de Bergerac comprises Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac), Sophie Mercell (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

With set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour; lighting design by Jon Clark; composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham; fight movement by Kate Waters; casting by Stuart Burt CDG; additional movement by Polly Bennett; costume supervision by Anna Josephs; props supervision by Lily Molgaard; associate direction by Rupert Hands; assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat; associate design by Rachel Wingate and associate lighting design by Hector Murray.

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions and Wessex Grove in association with Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor.