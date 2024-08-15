Finalists Revealed For the UK Theatre Awards' Search For The UK's Most Welcoming Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hall for Cornwall, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Polka Theatre have been shortlisted for the 2024 ‘UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award’. The winner will be revealed at the UK Theatre Awards, which is set to take place on Sunday 20th October at 8 Northumberland Avenue. This annual event celebrates the creative excellence and outstanding work seen in theatres across the UK.

UK Theatre member venues were invited to apply for the coveted award, with applications judged on how welcoming each venue is in the areas of ‘place’, ‘people’ and ‘programme’. The panel considered everything from the venues’ buildings and commitment to accessibility, to outreach projects and interactions with theatregoers, staff, freelancers and the local community.

With applications from all over the UK, the three finalists were selected from a large number of submissions. The judging panel will now visit the venues in person to determine the overall winner. Visits often involve meeting staff, having a tour of the building, taking part in a scheduled activity, speaking to audience members or visiting the onsite café or restaurant.

For over 30 years, the UK Theatre Awards have been dedicated to celebrating creative excellence and outstanding achievements seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further details about this year’s UK Theatre Awards will be announced in the lead up to the event.

Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “Local theatres make a vital contribution to the cultural, social and economic health of communities across the UK. It’s fantastic to celebrate the theatres that are going above and beyond to provide a welcoming space for audiences, community groups and creatives. With a huge array of brilliant theatres to choose from, we know how competitive this category was, and want to thank everyone who put themselves forward.

“This year’s finalists are three very different venues that stood out for unique reasons, but there is a common quality among them; their passion and dedication to giving back to their local communities and supporters. Congratulations to the finalists and thank you to the panel who will be visiting all three venues in the coming weeks and making the difficult decision of which venue will be crowned the overall winner at the UK Theatre Awards in October.”

Octagon Theatre Bolton Chief Executive, Roddy Gauld, commented, “We truly believe the Octagon is for everyone. We strive to make everybody feel warmly welcome and included, and to reach as many people as possible – in our theatre and in communities across Bolton. So, we’re absolutely delighted to be nominated for this award, and for our brilliant team’s care and efforts to be recognised in this way.”

Julien Boast, CEO & Creative Director of Hall for Cornwall, added, "It's such a heartwarming moment for the team, to be nominated for this award. Congratulations to our shortlisted colleagues around the UK. Hall for Cornwall is a vital beacon of entertainment and culture for an isolated rural community who often travel great distances to attend. I’m immensely proud of the team of staff and volunteers who work incredibly hard to ensure every visitor is warmly welcomed."

Helen Matravers, Artistic Director & Joint CEO of Polka Theatre, said, “We are over the moon to be nominated for this award. Polka is a truly unique venue, and we strive to be inclusive, accessible, inspiring and welcoming in everything we do. Polka belongs to so many: to our local community, to young audiences who crucially help shape our offer, to magic-weaving freelance artists, to schools, nurseries and families, and to our brilliant staff and volunteer teams who work so incredibly hard - we’re so delighted that this nomination celebrates all of them!”

