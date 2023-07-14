FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Celebrates Fifteen Years in The UK; Plus New Tickets Released in London

Tickets are now on sale until April 2024.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon, celebrates its fifteen year in the UK in 2023, as the show once again extends in the West End, with tickets at the President now currently on sale until April 2024.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy. Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 43 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK. A loving tribute to the BBC’s classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is now the longest running immersive production, the longest running Fawlty Towers production in the West End and the longest running show based on a TV series in the West End. It is also the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of ANY KIND running worldwide.

When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a ‘70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected! 

Producer Jared Harford said, “It’s hard to believe we have been performing here in the UK now for 15 years! When the show first began back in 1997, Alison thought it would only last a few months…. at the most, but here we are, 26 years later, having toured 43 countries with plans to hopefully get number 44 over the line soon!

None of this would have been possible without the incredible team behind the show, in Australia and the UK, plus our family of fabulous performers, who have travelled the globe over twenty five years – we wouldn’t be here today without your talent, loyalty and dedication to your roles and our company. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience launched in the UK in 2008, with an initial show at The Hostess in Mansfield, Notts, and then made its Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut later that year – where it became an annual fixture.

In October 2009, the show played its first performance in London: a sold-out weekend in Covent Garden. The next two years saw sold -out summer seasons of six weeks. Then, in 2012, the show opened its first London West End residency at Charing Cross Hotel (now Amba Hotel Charing Cross). Since opening, the cast have performed to notable guests including Fawlty Towers' very own Andrew Sachs, John McEnroe, Stefan Edberg, and England footballer Joe Cole, as well as taking a pop-up version of their restaurant on the London Underground and to a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.

In 2019, the one millionth guest welcomed through the door at Edinburgh Festival Fringe – celebrations include bagpipes and Champagne!

In 2022, the show moved from the Raddison Blu Edwardian to the President Hotel in Bloomsbury, and the show celebrated its 25th anniversary worldwide, as well as ten years in London. Tickets are now on sale until April 2024.

2023 has also seen sell-out residencies in Manchester and Leicester, which will return in 2024. Other residencies have been announced for Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as a series of international touring dates including The Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, and Norway.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.




