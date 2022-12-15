Fatma Said Becomes Latest Headliner at Through The Noise's Acclaimed Classical Club Nights

Multi-Award-winning opera star Fatma Said is announced as the latest headline performer to do a classical club night as part of through the noise's acclaimed series, known as noisenights. Hot off the heels of her star turn at Royal Variety Performance, due to be aired on ITV on 20 December, Fatma's through the noise gig will be the first of 2023 and takes place at OSLO Hackney on 10 February.

The hugely versatile Egyptian soprano blazed onto the classical scene with her multi-award-winning debut on Warner Classics, El Nour, honoured with two Awards apiece from Gramophone and BBC Music Magazine in 2021. Her latest release, Kaleidoscope, boasted a cross-cultural and genre-defying programme and showcased Said's passion for dance. The album featured works from opera, operetta, film and pop, sung in no less than six languages - French, German, English, Spanish, Italian and Arabic. It was awarded a Presto Music Award 2022 earlier this month.

Said has performed on iconic stages across the world, from being the first-ever Egyptian soprano to perform at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, to performing to millions watching online and on TV at the Global Citizen event in 2021 alongside pop icons such as Elton John and the Black-Eyed Peas. Critics have praised her irresistible stage presence: "Said has a lively stage personality, those wonderful flashing eyes, a voice which can seemingly float effortlessly. But what is fascinating is to hear her repertoire as it broadens out, to witness her astonishing ability to take on new things and, essentially, to make them all work." (The Arts Desk).

through the noise's hugely successful crowdfunded concert series has become well-known for its showcases of outstanding classical performers in uniquely intimate venues. Leading a new movement to take classical stars out of the concert halls, noisenights invite audiences to experience world-class performers up close by bringing artists from across the globe to grass-roots local venues. Reviews have praised their uniquely vibrant concert atmosphere: "there was a real sense of a mixture of generations in the crowd, all intoxicated not just by the Mojitos but by the exhilarating range of music they had come to see" (The Arts Desk).

Using a unique crowdfunding platform to stay affordable and accessible, through the noise asks the public to become 'backers' in return for tickets to their chosen event and priority booking for future events. Each night is confirmed when it is fully funded, ensuring that only concerts that are popular go ahead. Though originally London-based, through the noise is expanding - they recently embarked on their first UK-wide tour with Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Harry Baker, with more nationwide noisenights lined up in the spring. Other past notable guests include Esther Abrami, Robert Balanas and Abel Selaocoe.

Said's noisenights show will draw on material from both of her recorded albums, with a programme focusing on tango-inspired music and jazz. She will be accompanied by Julian Rowlands, frequent guest on Strictly Come Dancing, The One Show and In Tune, on Bandoneon and award-winning composer and pianist Harry Baker. The set will be followed by a live tango afterparty with all-star Tango band, Tango Siempre.

Fatma Said's performance in February will be the first of the noisenights 2023 line-up, announced today. The series is set to return to Manchester and Leeds after sold-out debuts in December, this time with Alexandra Whittingham, and a busy London season will see Pavel Kolesnikov play the Goldberg Variations at The Jazz Cafe, star tenor and Royal Opera House Jette Parker Artist Filipe Manu perform at OMEARA London Bridge, and two new collaborative shows at The Jago Dalston, featuring Third Culture Collective, Tamil-British singer Ashnaa, and Aaron Akugbo and Tom Pritchard.

Fatma will also bring her talent to the screens of hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide in a stunning performance of the world's favourite soprano aria, 'O mio babbino caro' by Puccini, at the Royal Variety Performance 2022, the annual fundraising event which now reaches 152 million TV viewers worldwide. This year's Variety, marking the show's 110th anniversary, will broadcast on ITV at 8pm on December 20.

noisenight19 takes place at OSLO Hackney at 8 pm on 10 February 2023, with ticket prices starting at £13.50. You can find out more information at throughthenoise.co.uk/noisenight19.