FLUSH Will Come to the Arcola Theatre in May

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An ode to how fast friendships and unexpected bonds can flourish at any time in women's toilets, FLUSH captures the fleeting connections of a night out to examine the reality of modern womanhood.

Set entirely within the confines of a London club bathroom, a whirlwind of sixteen different women pass through each other's lives over the course of a few hours including Billie - a young American woman navigating the immediate aftermath of an assault, an unravelling hen do, teenagers on their first night out, members of the queer and trans community, and women in their 30s quietly falling apart and rebuilding. As the drinks flow and the conversations cover everything from sexting to Tiktok videos to patriarchy, the piece explores the tension between performative support, the pressures of keeping up appearances and how women can truly support each other in times of need. The show arrives in London following an acclaimed sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year (Fringe Theatre Award & 2025 Bitesize Award).

Writer and performer April Hope Miller said, “FLUSH is truly an ode to sisterhood; to the women who hype you up, hold your hair back and hand you loo roll. It is a snapshot into what it is to be a woman - the experience of being so many things at once - and the unfiltered moments of connection that happen in the magical space of a woman's bathroom. Despite what many romcoms would have you believe, women are unquantifiably complex, empathetic, flawed and brilliantly absurd. I hope audiences will see themselves in the characters and leave knowing that, whether it's something small and silly or something much more serious, you are not alone. It is so special to bring the show back to the city that inspired it. My nights out in London with friends and the people I met along the way have informed so much of this play and to bring it to Arcola feels like a beautiful full circle moment.”

April Hope Miller is a writer, actor and producer from London. She is passionate about female-led stories centered around contemporary women's experiences and specialises in comedy. In 2024, April was commissioned by the Bush Theatre to write and perform a piece as part of their Protest Series. She has written and performed a number of original stand-up sets and was part of Broken Silence's 2024 playwriting cohort, ‘Hive.' April has been accepted onto the prestigious Criterion New Writing Group 2026 and will be developing a new play for larger scale audiences in Spring. As an actor, her credits include various immersive theatre shows including the Gunpowder Plot and The War of the Worlds, scratch nights at the Bush Theatre and Pleasance Theatre and a number of educational and short films.