FLORENCE to Transfer to Park Theatre for Limited London Run

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Band of Sisters Theatre has announced that Honor Santa Barnes' critically acclaimed Florence will transfer to Park90, Park Theatre for a strictly limited run following its runs at The Other Palace and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production opens on 17 November, with a preview on 16 November, and runs until 21 November 2026.

El Blackwood will return to direct Honor Santa Barnes in her searing one-person dark comedy about the art world and the lengths people will go to in order to feel they belong, even if it means taking on a different identity.

Honor Santa Barnes said, “Since debuting the show at The Other Palace, Florence has received such a warm response and I'm thrilled that we are bringing this deeply resonant and timely work to the Park Theatre this November. Collaborating again with El and the wider creative team is a joy - their skill and ambition for this project is something I'm thankful for and I cannot wait to discover this play anew.”

She faked posh. They faked everything else. Transferring from Edinburgh, this satirical tragicomedy follows an ambitious young woman willing to use any means necessary to succeed in the art world. Even if it means taking on a new identity. Enter Florence.

Florence is everything she isn't; charismatic, confident and well connected. Florence infiltrates an elite social circle and uses her new connections to secure a job at a prestigious gallery. But behind the veneer of blue-chip art and prime real estate lies a den of wheeler dealers.

That's fine. Florence can handle it. But what happens if the person underneath can't?

Beneath the comedy and social satire, this play asks: how effective is a mask when you're really trying to hide from yourself? What begins as a clever act of reinvention descends into a psychological struggle as the identity she has created begins to take on a will of its own. Could it be that what she thought was an act is really just a part of herself, stripped of restraint?

And once that part of her is out, it refuses to go back in.

Honor Santa Barnes is the writer and performer. Her theatre credits include performing in The Life and Crimes of Pete Miller (Edinburgh Festival Fringe and The Hope Theatre); and for short film, BB & Nora, The Wallet and The One and Only Fan.

El Blackwood is the director and dramaturg. Her theatre credits as director and writer include Mosaic (The Actors Church), writer and performer for Tending (Edinburgh Festival Fringe and UK tour - winner of the SIT-UP Award for Social Impact), writer for Syrup (UK tour), and co-writer for Dean Street (Pleasance Theatre).

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