FLIP Fabrique on Performing at Underbelly Festival Southbank

FLIP Fabrique's Jérémie Arsenault (acrobat, juggler, diabolo) answers some questions on performing TRANSIT as part of Underbelly Festival Southbank.

Can you tell us a bit about the show?

TRANSIT had been created based on our life on tour as circus performers. Our reality, our ups and our downs but also our dreams. As the show progresses you get to know a bit more about every character. Lots of fun, laughter, juggling and high acrobatics are to be expected during the journey that is TRANSIT.

How did you first get involved in circus?

I was still in high school, about 14, when I met a friend who was juggling and riding a unicycle. He taught me some tricks and soon I realised the potential of juggling and circus. We took 2 years of recreational classes at the Quebec Circus School. Then I got accepted in the program when I was 16 years old.

What made you choose diabolo as a speciality?

I broke my left wrist during my first year in the program at the circus school. And diabolo was the only juggling props that wouldn't hurt (or almost) after my injury. So I pushed towards that direction and realised how people loved diabolos. And the fact that it's attached to the string gives me more freedom to move and interact with the audience.

How do you get ready before a show? Do you/ the rest of the company have any pre-show rituals?

The six of us always come at least 2 hours before the show We do all our pre-sets and then run through the juggling/manipulation acts (skipping, candies, club passing etc.) That way, our bodies and brains are awake for the show.

The show is all about touring as a company - what's your favourite memory from being on tour?

I could point out some cities or shows or venues that we've done in the past. There is so many good memories from many different tours. I have been touring since 2012. But to be honest, one of my best memory is when we were off for a few days and went, as a small circus Family, to snowboard in the Alpes in Switzerland.

FLIP Fabrique's Transit is currently being performed at Underbelly Festival Southbank (until 7 July).





