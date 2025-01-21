FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Will Open at the Barbican This Summer, Followed by UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out season at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last year, Fiddler on the Roof will transfer to London’s Barbican Theatre this summer, followed by a major UK and Ireland tour.

This production will begin a strictly limited eight-week season on 24 May until 19 July. Barbican tickets go on sale on Thursday 23 January.

The Barbican season will immediately be followed by a major five-month UK and Ireland tour which opens on 24 July until 6 December – the first UK tour of this classic musical in over 12 years – offering audiences around the UK and Ireland a rare opportunity to see this musical masterpiece in an acclaimed new production, direct from the West End. See listings below for on-sale dates.

Fiddler on the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

This electrifying masterpiece is the next in the series of great summer musicals at the Barbican, as part of the partnership between Trafalgar Theatre Productions and the Barbican. This follows the previous smash-hit summer classic musical extravaganzas Anything Goes, Kiss Me, Kate and the multi-award-winning new musical A Strange Loop.

This is a rare opportunity to catch this “exuberant” (The Standard) production, led by the powerhouse creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Cabaret). Casting will be announced soon.

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Howard Panter, producer, said: “I saw this incredible production last summer and was immediately blown away. I'm delighted – with our partners – to bring this masterpiece to the Barbican and on tour for what will be one of the major cultural highlights of the year. It was completely sold out during its Regent’s Park run, so this new production will give many more people the chance to see musical theatre at its very best.”

Drew McOnie and James Pidgeon, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Chief Executives, said: “As part of an ongoing commitment to the touring of our work beyond Regent’s Park, we could not be more thrilled that our production of Fiddler on the Roof, created by a visionary team under the leadership of Jordan Fein, is getting a further life following it’s record-breaking run at the Open Air Theatre last summer. We’re really looking forward to working with our producing partners to take this wonderful production to even more audiences across the country.”

Toni Racklin, Barbican Head of Theatre & Dance, said: "We are delighted to welcome Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's fantastic production of Fiddler on the Roof to the Barbican Theatre, continuing our wonderful relationship with Trafalgar Theatre Productions in offering our audiences another spectacular summer musical experience."

Tour Dates

24 - 26 July: Bromley Churchill Theatre (On Sale Now)

28 July - 2 August: Leeds Grand Theatre (On Sale Now)

4 - 9 August: Belfast Grand Opera House (On Sale Soon)

11 - 16 August: Norwich Theatre (On Sale Now)

18 - 23 August: Nottingham Concert Hall (On Sale Now)

25 - 30 August: Bristol Hippodrome (On Sale Now)

8 - 13 September: Edinburgh Festival Theatre (On Sale Now)

15 - 20 September: High Wycombe Swan Theatre (On Sale Now)

22 - 27 September: Liverpool Empire (On Sale Now)

29 September - 4 October: Southend Cliffs Pavilion (On Sale Now)

6 - 11 October: Dublin Bord Gáis Theatre (On Sale Soon)

13 - 18 October: Dublin Bord Gáis Theatre (On Sale Soon)

20 - 25 October: Manchester Palace Theatre (On Sale Now)

27 October - 1 November: Manchester Palace Theatre (On Sale Now)

3 - 8 November: Eastbourne Congress Theatre (On Sale Now)

10 - 15 November: Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (On Sale Soon)

17 - 22 November: Cardiff New Theatre (On Sale Now)

24 - 29 November: Sunderland Empire (On Sale Soon)

