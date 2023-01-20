Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Exclusive Presale on FOR BLACK BOYS

The show has a limited six week run at the Apollo Theatre

Jan. 20, 2023  
Exclusive Presale for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy

'I found a king in me and now I love you

I found a king in you and now I love me'

Father figures and fashion tips. Lost loves and jollof rice. African empires and illicit sex. Good days and bad days. Six young Black men meet for group therapy, and let their hearts - and imaginations - run wild. 

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy... is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality: a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse - where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

Following it's sold out runs at The Royal Court Theatre and New Diorama Theatre, the award winning For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy transfers to the West End for a limited 6 week run.

For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy is at the Apollo Theatre 25 March - 7 May




