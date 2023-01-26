Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive Presale for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

From sting operations to sensational headlines, this "laugh out loud funny and surprisingly thoughtful" (Time Out) production will reveal what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences will witness first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.

Tickets from £30 for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial runs at Ambassadors Theatre from 6 April - 20 May