Exclusive Presale for VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL

Get tickets from £30 at the Ambassadors Theatre

Jan. 26, 2023  
From sting operations to sensational headlines, this "laugh out loud funny and surprisingly thoughtful" (Time Out) production will reveal what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences will witness first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.

Tickets from £30 for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial runs at Ambassadors Theatre from 6 April - 20 May




Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman, to Receive West End TransferROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman, to Receive West End Transfer
January 25, 2023

Maureen Lipman is to return to the West End in Martin Sherman's Rose. Following successful runs at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and London’s Park Theatre, the show will run at the Ambassador's Theatre for only 28 performances.
UK Opera Bodies Call on ACE to Develop Opera StrategyUK Opera Bodies Call on ACE to Develop Opera Strategy
January 25, 2023

The boards of opera bodies across the UK have issued a plea to Arts Council England to develop a strategy for opera provision.
WOW Festival Will Feature Exclusive Screening of Suzie Miller's PRIMA FACIEWOW Festival Will Feature Exclusive Screening of Suzie Miller's PRIMA FACIE
January 25, 2023

WOW Festival London will present an exclusive one-off screening of Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, on International Womens Day (8 March) at the BFI Southbank.
Voice Over Artists Announced for IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLDVoice Over Artists Announced for IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD
January 25, 2023

Twelve voice-over artists, a mix of actors, impressionists and comedians have just started work on recording voices for over one hundred Spitting Image characters for the World Premiere of the stage show,  Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World which previews at Birmingham Rep from 1 February.
Tickets from £23 for TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar WarehouseTickets from £23 for TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse
January 25, 2023

Trouble In Butetown is a world premiere by the award-winning playwright Diana Nneka Atuona, directed by Tinuke Craig.
