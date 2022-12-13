Exclusive Presale for GROUNDHOG DAY at The Old Vic

Exclusive Presale tickets for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

'Tomorrow spring will come and then

There will be blue skies my friend

Bright eyes and laughter

Tomorrow there will be sun'



Phil Connors is a pretty awful guy.



But when the cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman is sent to cover the eccentric annual Groundhog Day event in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, he finds himself caught in a time loop that sends him on a hilarious path to enlightenment and redemption.



A comic parable of love, hope and transformation from the creatives behind Matilda The Musical and The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol, this Olivier Award-winning (Best New Musical, Best Actor) musical sensation based on the 1993 hit film returns to The Old Vic next year.



Andy Karl reprises his role which earned him an Olivier Award as Phil Connors.



'Groundhog Day is a masterclass in how to live... You can bring whatever mindset you choose to the next 24 hours. This is an extraordinary gift that we often overlook, and there is no better example of its priceless value than Groundhog Day' Paul Hannam (The Wisdom of Groundhog Day)