Exclusive Presale: Tickets from just £36 for Jason Robert Brown in Concert

This unmissable concert spectacular will be on Sunday 24 March 2024.

Oct. 10, 2023

Musical Theatre legend Jason Robert Brown comes to the London Palladium for one night only, in an unmissable concert spectacular on Sunday 24 March 2024.

Jason is the ultimate multi-hyphenate – an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer as is best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including the generation- defining “The Last Five Years,” his debut song cycle “Songs for a New World,” and the seminal “Parade,” winner of the 1999 Tony Award for Best Score and the 2023 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.

In this stunning concert, Brown will perform selections from his groundbreaking compositions, joined by very special guest Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo.




