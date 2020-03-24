Exclusive: Gerald Santos Sings LES MISERABLES, In Anticipation of a Re-Energized Theater Industry After COVID-19

Manila, Philippines - After our fight against COVID-19, Gerald Santos, Miss Saigon UK-Ireland Tour alum, anticipates a re-energized global theater industry - brimming with outstanding productions more vibrant than ever before. In the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, both Broadway and West End productions have shut down - relegating theater practitioners: actors, dancers, and production crew, among others, to their homes to self-isolate.

Gerald says: "My heart goes to all the actors, production people, and theater productions all over the world, but after all of this, I'm looking forward to a re-energized theater industry. The theater industry will never die whatever circumstances we're in. We will always rely on the arts to uplift our spirits."

Just released today, Gerald, on video, performs an emotional rendition of "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" from the West End and Broadway hit Les Miserables, written by Claude-Michel Schonberg (music), Alain Boublil (French lyrics), and Herbert Kretzmer (English lyrics).

In the musical, the character of Marius, a young student-revolutionary, sings "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" to express his regrets, and, at the same time, honor his friends who have lost their fight for freedom and justice. The heartbreaking song could also be a perfect tune to honor the many lives we've lost due to the ravages from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this writing, about 383,000 have been inflicted by the COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a new virus that's spreading quickly in many countries, affecting around 200 countries so far.

From these figures, about 102,524 have recovered, but around 16,585 have died, including first responders and medical frontliners.

Gerald says: "Let's all stand together in fighting this strong enemy. Stay at home, practice good hygiene and social distancing, and always wash your hands. Let's pray for the frontliners and all the people all over the world who have been affected by COVID-19. Be positive - not literally - and eventually, this too shall pass.

[Just like in Les Miserables], "The human spirit shall prevail."

