Ewan Stewart, Jamie Quinn & Graeme Dalling to Lead WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre

The cast has been announced for the World Premiere of Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur: a supernatural thriller that seeks to unravel the enduring mystery of the lighthouse keepers who, on December 15, 1900, disappeared without a trace.

The Producers -- who brought the critically acclaimed production of When Darkness Falls ('Eerie tales told with relish' The Stage) to Park Theatre - are delighted to be returning to the Finsbury Park venue this festive season, with a gripping, original thriller.

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor opens at the Park Theatre on Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.

Writer and Producer, Paul Morrissey said, "I have always been fascinated by eerie islands. The isolation. The myths. The legends. The folklore. Maybe it's because I grew up on one myself. And whilst my island home, I guess, isn't that eerie, the folklore and stories passed down from generation to generation, most definitely are. The story of the vanishing men of Eilean Mor takes that to a whole new level. The ingredients are a gift for any writer. A lighthouse. Frequent and violent storms. Three very different men confined to a small building with the same aim: to guide and protect. To light the way. But something happened. The men seemingly vanished without a trace. Did one of them go mad and kill the other two? Were they taken by a freak wave? Or perhaps they were kidnapped by Pirates? Whatever the reason, what is true, is that they've never been seen since. The question I started with was, where was the light that night?"

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor will star Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

These three celebrated Scottish actors -- along with a Scottish led creative team -- will not only bring the dramatic and eerie landscape of Eilean Mor to life as they tell tale of this mysterious highland legend, but also explore the devastating mental health ramifications of loneliness and isolation imposed by such a remote island.

Director, Shilpa T-Hyland, said "A tale of pressure and isolation bringing out the best and worst, and our fascination and horror of unexplainable events. I've never quite believed in ghosts but always been convinced of the power of the mind in an eerie spot where the walls have history. That's real enough for me."

On 26th December 1900, a small ship was making its way to the Flannan Islands in the remote Outer Hebrides.

Its destination was the lighthouse at Eilean Mor; a remote island, uninhabited apart from its lighthouse keepers - James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur.

When the ship arrived on the island, the lighthouse was unlocked and two of three oil skinned coats belonging to the men were missing. The fire was out - and had been for some days - the kitchen area had half eaten food, the chairs were overturned, and the clock had stopped. More importantly, the lighthouse lamp was out. The three men had vanished.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

On sale now and inspired by real life events this chilling ghost tale offers an intriguing festive treat for those brave enough!

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at the Park Theatre will run from Wednesday 30th November 2022 until Saturday 31st December 2022.