English National Ballet School Announces Amanda Skoog As New Executive Director

English National Ballet School has announced that Amanda Skoog has been appointed as its new Executive Director.

Currently a Senior Producer at the Royal Opera House, Amanda has extensive leadership knowledge in the dance sector with over 25 years' experience in Arts Management spanning roles including Managing Director of Royal New Zealand Ballet, Executive Director of Shobana Jeyasingh Dance, Assistant Director of Central School of Ballet and Education Manager at English National Ballet. Amanda also currently serves as Chair of One Dance UK, the national body for dance in the UK.

Amanda will take up the role at the end of August 2022 when she will work alongside Artistic Director Viviana Durante as the School looks to the future and continues to cement itself as one of the leading dance education centres in the world.

Of her appointment, Amanda Skoog said: "I am truly honoured to be taking up the position of Executive Director with English National Ballet School and am incredibly excited to lead the School in to its next phase of development working in partnership with Viviana Durante. I know we can achieve great things for our current and future students, making the most of all the opportunities ahead."

Artistic Director of English National Ballet School, Viviana Durante said: "I am delighted that Amanda is joining English National Ballet School as our new Executive Director, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and passion for the arts that both our staff and students can be inspired by. Amanda is the perfect person to join the School at a time when we are establishing what dance training looks like in a post-pandemic world and as we look to build on the next chapter in the School's rich and vibrant history and become a true global powerhouse in dance education."

Chair of the Board of Governors of English National Ballet School, James Mee said: "On behalf of the Board of Governors I am delighted to welcome Amanda to English National Ballet School. As one of the UK's leading dance educational institutions we are lucky that, alongside Artistic Director Viviana Durante, we have such a motivated and talented executive team. The School is in good hands to further develop its reputation and move into the future and continues to be at the forefront of dance education."

Amanda succeeds Jon Singleton who stepped down from the role at the end of January 2022. Interim Executive Director, Maggie Morris, will continue in her role until Summer 2022.