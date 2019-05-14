Emma Rice's Production Of WISE CHILDREN Will Be Screened In Cinemas Across UK And Ireland

More2Screen today announces the cinema release of the critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Angela Carter's Wise Children which will be screened in more than 250 cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 3 October 2019. Directed and adapted for the stage by Emma Rice, the production is the first from her new company Wise Children. Cinema tickets are on sale now at WiseChildrenCinema.com

Filmed live for the cinema screen at York Theatre Royal in March 2019, multi-award-winning director Emma Rice brings her unique, exuberantly impish vision to Angela Carter's great last novel in this brand-new play. A big, bawdy tangle of theatrical joy and heartbreak, Wise Children is a celebration of show business, family, forgiveness and hope, with a generous dash of Shakespeare, scandal and mischief. Performed by a spectacular ensemble cast, this colourful all-singing and dancing show takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotion.

Emma Rice said today, We've had a glorious adventure with our company so far, and the cinema release of our inaugural production, Wise Children, is a wonderful conclusion to the tour. I'm absolutely delighted that a wider audience will get to an opportunity to see our work and revel in the joyful world of Angela Carter's novel.

Christine Costello, CEO and Founder of More2Screen added, The appetite for first-rate theatre events at the cinema continues to grow and we're thrilled that this vibrant and inventive production of Wise Children from the celebrated director Emma Rice will be seen by cinema audiences across the UK and Ireland in the autumn.

The cast is Sam Archer (Young Peregrine), Ankur Bahl (Young Melchior), Stu Barker (The Band), Omari Douglas (Showgirl Nora), Mirabelle Gremaud (Young Nora), Alex Heane (The Band), Paul Hunter (Melchior Hazard), Melissa James (Showgirl Dora), Bettrys Jones (Young Dora), Patrycja Kujawska (Lady Atalanta/Wheelchair), Etta Murfitt (Nora Chance), Katy Owen (Grandma Chance), Ian Ross (Band Leader), Gareth Snook (Dora Chance) and Mike Shepherd (Peregrine Hazard).

Emma Rice is the proud and excited Artistic Director of her new company, Wise Children. Following her adaptation of Angela Carter's Wise Children, this year the company will present the UK tour of Enid Blyton's Malory Towers, adapted and directed by Rice. As Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe (2016/18), she directed Romantics Anonymous, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Little Matchgirl (and Other Happier Tales). For the previous 20 years, she worked for Kneehigh as an actor, director and Artistic Director. Her productions for Kneehigh include: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Tristan & Yseult, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, The Wild Bride, The Red Shoes, The Wooden Frock, The Bacchae, Cymbeline (in association with RSC), A Matter of Life and Death (in association with National Theatre), Rapunzel (in association with Battersea Arts Centre); Brief Encounter (in association with David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers Productions); Don John (in association with the RSC and Bristol Old Vic); Wah! Wah! Girls (in association with Sadler's Wells and Theatre Royal Stratford East for World Stages); and Steptoe and Son. Other work includes: the West End production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Oedipussy (Spymonkey); The Empress (RSC); and An Audience with Meow Meow (Berkeley Repertory Theatre). Brief Encounter was revived last year at the Empire Cinema Haymarket.

For more information or to find a cinema screening Wise Children please visit: www.wisechildrencinema.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You