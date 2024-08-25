Edinburgh Fringe's IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID! to Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joe Sellman-Leava and Dylan Howells try to uncover how the economy wins elections, and why the force that dominates our lives is so bloody complicated! Developed with and directed by internationally acclaimed Katharina Reinthaller, and produced by Worklight Theatre, It's the Economy Stupid! is heading out on tour after a successful Edinburgh Fringe run this August, selling out shows since the first weekend.

Using paper bags, an old board game, and a pinch of theatrical magic, Joe and Dylan tell the true story of how Joe's family lost their home and livelihood during the early 90s recession. They also explain the economic forces that led to this, with innovative projection mapping and stage magic. Their quest is to make economics accessible and entertaining while connecting a deeply personal story to the economic reality we all face today, including the crisis in both housing and the cost of living.

Taking its title from James Carville (who successfully framed the 1992 American Presidential election around the recession), It's the Economy, Stupid! is underpinned by magic, storytelling, and auto fiction, uncovering the true cost of low financial literacy in a world dominated by money.

Joe Sellman-Leava comments, “It's the Economy, Stupid is the culmination of two years of research, development and a few burning questions I have about how our economy functions, the way it shapes our politics, and why it has, thus far, failed to solve the climate, cost-of-living and housing crises. It is also the result of a collaboration with Dylan Howells and Katharina Reinthaller – both of whom I'd worked with separately before this, but never as a trio. They both bring joy, creativity and tenacity to every show they make, and I think together we've created something mischievous, moving and magical.”

It's the Economy, Stupid!

Running Time: 60 minutes

Cast: Joe Sellman-Leava (he/him), Dylan Howells (he/him)

Developed by: Dylan Howells (he/him), Katharina Reinthaller (she/her), Joe Sellman-Leava (he/him)

Writer: Joe Sellman-Leava (he/him)

Director and dramaturg: Katharina Reinthaller (she/her)

Designer: Dylan Howells (he/him)

Sound Designer: Fin Claydon

Magic Consultant: Rhys Jones (they/them)

Outside Eyes: James Rowland (he/him), Lauren Mooney, Stewart Pringle, Callum Elliott-Archer

Notes: Ages 12+, occasional strong language

TOUR DATES

10th September – Old Woolen, Leeds, LS28 5UJ Link

11th September – Down Town Kitchen & Café, 28 Market Promenade, Burnley, BB11 1AE Link

17th – 18th September – Tobacco Factory Theatres, Raleigh Road, Southville, Bristol, BS3 1TF Link

8th October – Auditorium, Exeter Phoenix, Gandy Street, Exeter, Devon, EX4 3LS Link

11th October – Tolmen Centre, Fore Street, Constantine, Falmouth, TR11 5AA Link

12th October – The Old Library, Bodmin, 10 Lower Bore St, Bodmin PL31 2JX Link

14th – 16th October – Pleasance Theatre, Carpenters Mews, North Road, London, N7 9EF

18th October – Harrogate Studio Theatre, Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QF Link

19th October – Norwich Theatre, Stage Two, Chantry Rd, Norwich, NR2 1RL Link

22nd – 23rd October – The Everyman Studio, Regent Street, Cheltenham, GL50 1HQ Link

24th October – Proteus Theatre, Proteus Creation Space, Council Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 3DH Link

25th – 26th October – Camden People's Theatre, 58-60 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 2PY Link

28th – 29th October – Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath, Sawclose, Bath, BA1 1ET Link

