Edinburgh 2022: Korean Showcase Q&A

BWW catches up with two shows that are part of the Korean Showcase at Edfringe 2022

Korean Yeonhee Concert

'2022 K-shamans in Edinburgh Fringe'

In Korea, it has been a long tradition that people play instruments, sing and dance when they are going through tough time. Koreans have had a tremendous love of music and dance, and this was how we tried to forget the sadness and overcome the challenges. Today, we, K-shamans are here in Edinburgh Fringe to perform 'Korea Yeonhee Concert' to spread good vibes and positive energy for all the people around the world who had challenging time during the pandemic.



How involved do the audience get?

In Korean traditional performing arts, there is a word called "추임새". It is similar to "Bravo" in Western culture - expressing your pleasure when someone, especially a performer has done something well. With the "추임새", we want to remove all the barriers between the stage and audience so everyone can be the part of the performance together and become a second performer. We are excited to make this happen with all the beautiful audience who have come to see our 'Korean Yeonhee Concert'.



Who would you recommend comes to see the shows?

We are confident that everyone can come and enjoy our performance. There is no translation needed and no pressure to understand the messages behind it. This is more like a festival - please join us to celebrate this special moment where we can be all together.

Six Stories

Tell us a bit about Six Stories.

For this shaman ritual 'Gut', there is a word called 'geori'. 'Geori' can be translated as category, and it is used to describe each act in 'Gut'. For each 'geori', we deliver different messages, music and performances.

In 'WeMu's Six Stories', we will bring positive energy to you all throughout these six different stories. With the ongoing pandemic and extreme weather, you may feel stress, grief and worry, but we are here in Edinburgh Fringe to cheer you up and make you happier.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

For us, the most important thing is to connect with the audience. For every 'geori', please think of the things that you want in your life and make a wish. We will fill you with the good energy and power to make it come true. We welcome anyone who needs the positive energy, no matter how old you are, where you are from and what you like. Join us 'WeMu's Six Stories' if you want to be entertained, filled with good thoughts and good feelings.

The Korean Showcase is a programme of cross-genre theatrical work performed at the Edinburgh Fringe presented by Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK). The programme gives international Fringe audiences a taste of the breadth of performing arts happening in modern Korea. This year, the showcase includes seven shows: Are You Guilty?; BreAking; Klaxon; Korean Yeonhee Concert; Mary, Chris, Mars; Puppet Pansori Sugungga; Six Stories

Photo credit: KCCUK