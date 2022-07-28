Edinburgh 2022: Ignacio Lopez Q&A

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Ignacio Lopez to chat about bringing El Cómico to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about El Cómico

I look at my family tree quite flippantly, and joke about immigrants (my family). There's a bunch of long and short jokes about holidays, school trips, covid, and dating too.

What sets this apart from other shows at the festival?

This is the only show where it's imperative I show up, or you get a refund.

I think I'm the only act at the whole festival who's family have come from Spain, Wales, Morocco, Ireland, and Germany. It's either the best advert for multiculturalism, or a future Nigel Farage campaign.

Why did you feel this was an important story to tell?

I'm the product of so many cultures and migrations, this is a show about how people struggle to fit in sometimes, and how they deal with that. My show is silly and sarcastic, but ultimately it's relatable. It doesn't matter where you're from, we're all a complete mess, and the world is on fire. Let's laugh together.

Where else might we know you from?

A bar in Mallorca? A WhatsApp message from your mate with a video of me singing a song about why Spain hates the UK? Sketches and Stand-up for BBC Wales? I'm not sure, but you kind of look familiar too.

Who would you like to come and see El Cómico?

I do think there's something for everyone in my show, but if you've ever felt like an outsider, I think you're going to enjoy what I do.

Sponsored content

Photo credit: Michelle Huggleston