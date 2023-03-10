Eddie Izzard Will Bring GREAT EXPECTATIONS to the West End For a Limited Run

Following a sold-out New York run, Eddie Izzard returns to the West End stage for six weeks only playing 19 characters in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.

Performances will run 24 May - 1 July 2023 at the Garrick Theatre. Click here to learn more and book now.

Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career spans all of these with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. But few know that acting was her first love. This show offers the chance to see Eddie in a solo performance of the master storyteller's beloved epic, Great Expectations.

Eddie, who is dyslexic, had never read a great work of literature, but knowing that she was exactly 150 years younger than Dickens (7 Feb 1812 to 7 Feb 1962) decided to start by reading Great Expectations. She was then inspired to develop it as a solo performance for the stage.

Dickens' novel was adapted for the stage by Mark Izzard. Director Selina Cadell said, "I find the combination of Eddie Izzard's idiosyncratic wit and Charles Dickens' ingenious storytelling irresistible and am looking forward to sharing it with audiences."