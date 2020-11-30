EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Returns to the West End This Christmas With Socially-Distanced Performances

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will return with social distancing and half the usual capacity to the Apollo Theatre from 12th December. Celebrating its 3rd birthday, Everybody's Talking About Jamie's return will be the first full-book musical to re-open in the West End this Christmas, ahead of its 1000th performance.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said:

"Year 11 at Mayfield school are back clutching their personalised masks and ready to rumble in their bubble! Everybody's talking About Jamie returns fresher than ever - fun, funny and joyful and ready to lift your lockdown blues."

Check out the Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End trailer below!

Capacity at the Apollo Theatre has been reduced to 50% to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines with socially distanced seats plus robust risk mitigation. Our preventative measures include:

Health questionnaire to be emailed 48 hours in advance of the performance

Contactless tickets

Compulsory facemasks

Hand sanitisation stations throughout the building

Click and Collect bar App

Deep clean and building sanitation

Additional entrances and exits

Supporting NHS Track and Trace

The Apollo Theatre is a part of the See it Safely scheme run by SOLT and UK Theatre. This scheme supports theatres by providing a toolkit and practical help and training to ensure that they are following the latest Covid secure guidelines. When audiences go into a venue displaying the See it Safely mark they can feel confident that all the correct safety measures in place.

Prior to Jamie's return, the Apollo Theatre reopened on 22nd October with ex-NHS doctor Adam Kay's show This is Going to Hurt. It played 14 performances before theatres were asked to close again. Feedback from the circa 4,500 theatre customers who attended its run had been very positive with many telling the theatre staff they felt were very happy with the safety procedures in place.

For further information please visit www.nimaxtheatres.com/covid-19-secure/

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. Distributed by 20th Century Studios, Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be released on February 26th 2021.

Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre stars Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge and Phil Nicol as Hugo/Loco Chanelle. The cast also includes Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zion Battles (Levi), Ebony Clarke (Swing), Marlon G. Day (Jamie's Dad), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), Brian James Leys (understudy), David O'Reilly (Laika Virgin), Harriet Payne (Bex), Jordan Ricketts (Dean Paxton), Rachel Seiran (Fatimah) and Joe Wolstenholme (Swing).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Music by Dan Gillespie Sells

Book and Lyrics by Tom MacRae

From an idea by Jonathan Butterell

Directed by Jonathan Butterell

Design by Anna Fleischle

Choreography by Kate Prince

Lighting design by Lucy Carter

Sound design by Paul Groothuis

Casting by Will Burton

Musical Supervisor Theo Jamieson

Musical Director Richard Weeden

Video Design Luke Halls

