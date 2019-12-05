EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Announces New Casting For 2020

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, has announced the following cast members joining the show from 6 January 2020: Hiba Elchikhe will be making her West End debut playing the role of Pritti Pasha, David O'Reilly will step into the role of Laika Virgin, Leon Craig will join the company as Sandra Bollock and Jordan Ricketts also makes his West End debut playing Dean. New cast members also include Zion Battles (Levi), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Ebony Clarke (Swing/Dance Captain), Joe Wolstenholme (Swing) and Brian James Leys (Understudy). They join the previously announced Noah Thomas who takes over the role of Jamie New.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: "We are delighted to welcome a new class of exceptionally talented young performers, many of them making their West End debut including our brilliant new Jamie, Noah Thomas. Leading them to light up the winter sky are our current star cast playing the grown ups, Melissa Jacques (Margaret New), Preeya Kalidas (Miss Hedge), Sejal Keshwala (Ray) with Roy Haylock / Bianca Del Rio unveiling two sensational new drag queens. As funny, fabulous and feelgood as ever."

Continuing with the show are current cast members: Melissa Jacques (Margaret New), Preeya Kalidas (Miss Hedge), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio (Hugo/Loco Chanelle), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Marlon G. Day (Dad), Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Harriet Payne (Bex), Tilly La Belle Yengo (Fatimah), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Rachel Seirian (Swing) and Gillian Ford (Understudy).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer- songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Music by Dan Gillespie Sells Book and Lyrics by Tom MacRae From an idea by Jonathan Butterell Directed by Jonathan Butterell Design by Anna Fleischle Choreography by Kate Prince Lighting design by Lucy Carter Sound design by Paul Groothuis Casting by Will Burton Musical Supervisor Theo Jamieson Musical Director Richard Weeden Video Design Luke Halls





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You