EUROPE Leads June's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From a drama about Europe to immersive Shakespeare and open-air opera, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. Europe, Donmar Warehouse

David Greig got his Brexit play out early - 25 years ago, to be exact. New Donmar boss Michael Longhurst helms this piercing examination of what Europe is and whether we belong. The cast features Ron Cook, Faye Marsay, Natalie Tena, Kevork Malikyan, Stephen Wight, Billy Howle, Shane Zaza and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

20 June-10 August. Book tickets here

2. A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bridge Theatre

The sunny (we hope) months = Midsummers aplenty. Nicholas Hytner's immersive production of Shakespeare's comedy looks particularly enticing, with a cast including Gwendoline Christie (AKA Game of Thrones' Brienne of Tarth), Oliver Chris, Hammed Animashaun, David Moorst, Tessa Bonham Jones and Isis Hainsworth, plus music from Grant Olding and movement from Arlene Phillips.

3 June-31 August. Book tickets here

3. Rutherford and Son, National Theatre

Githa Sowerby's hit 1912 play was inspired by her own experiences of growing up in a family-run factory in Gateshead. Polly Findlay directs this searing depiction of class, gender and generational conflict, and the great Roger Allam leads, with the cast also featuring Justine Mitchell, Joe Armstrong, Barbara Marten, Sam Troughton and Anjana Vasan.

Until 3 August. Book tickets here

4. The Light in the Piazza, Royal Festival Hall

Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel's Tony-winning, sumptuously romantic musical, set in 1950s Florence, has its belated London premiere. Daniel Evans directs, and the cast includes world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron, Alex Jennings, Rob Houchen, Celinde Schoenmaker, Liam Tamne, Marie McLaughlin and Malcolm Sinclair - accompanied by the 40-piece orchestra of Opera North.

14 June-5 July. Book tickets here

5. Education, Education, Education, Trafalgar Studios

The Wardrobe Ensemble's fiery comedy, set in a struggling comprehensive in New Labour-era Britain, was a hit at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival - blending state-of-the-nation commentary with Nineties nostalgia. The West End run is directed by Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton, featuring Tom Brennan, Ben Vardy, Jesse Meadows, Emily Greenslade, James Newton and Tom England.

31 May-29 June. Book tickets here

6. Bernadette Peters, Lyceum Theatre

Broadway royalty alert: the ultimate musical theatre leading lady, who originated roles for Sondheim, and picked up Tonys for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black's Song and Dance and her revelatory Mama Rose in Gypsy, returns to London. She's also renowned for her concert performances, so this promises to be quite a show.

10 June. Book tickets here

7. Hansel and Gretel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Following last year's successful The Turn of the Shrew, Regent's Park once again collaborates with English National Opera. This time, it's Engelbert Humperdinck's operatic version of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, with translation by David Poutney. Ben Glassberg conducts members of the ENO Orchestra and Timothy Sheader directs.

14-22 June. Book tickets here

8. Sweat, Gielgud Theatre

Lynn Nottage's insightful, Pulitzer-winning play, based on real interviews with the impoverished inhabitants of Reading, Pennsylvania, gets a welcome West End encore following its sold-out Donmar run. Reprising their roles in Lynette Linton's acclaimed production are Martha Plimpton, Leanne Best, Clare Perkins, Wil Johnson, Stuart McQuarrie, Sule Rim and Sebastian Viveros.

7 June-20 July. Book tickets here

9. Bronx Gothic, Young Vic

This fascinating solo show from MacArthur Genius Award recipient Okwui Okpokwasili combines theatre, dance, music and visual art installation, delving into her memories of growing up in the Bronx, exploring the notion of girlhood, and incorporating West End griot storytelling. Creative collaborator Peter Born directs.

1-29 June. Book tickets here

10. Pictures of Dorian Gray, Jermyn Street Theatre

Lucy Shaw's new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's thrilling tale is presented in four different versions, with the cast switching roles; you can pick just one, or compare and contrast - 'Second Look' tickets are half-price. Tom Littler directs this intriguing enterprise, and the cast features Richard Keightley, Helen Reuben, Augustina Seymour and Stanton Wright.

5 June-6 July. Book tickets here

Want more recommendations? Find previous Top 10 lists here





Related Articles