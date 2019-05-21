EQUUS Will Open At Trafalgar Studios This July

Award winning director Ned Bennett's bold revival of Peter Shaffer's iconic psychological thriller Equus is transfering to the West End this summer. Following its hugely successful run, the English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East production of Equus will open at London's Trafalgar Studios 6 July for a strictly limited season until 7 September.

The five star production received unprecedented critical acclaim when it opened, with The Sunday Times describing it as a dazzling revival and The Observer professing You will not see a better production of this masterpiece . The Evening Standard said this stunning re-imagined revival is filled with mesmerising intensity and intimacy while also being hailed as exhilarating (The Guardian) and haunting, engrossing theatre..rich and riveting...a must see (WhatsOnStage).

Inspired by a true story, Equus is a gripping and transfixing psychological thriller which sets out to explore the complex relationships between devotion, myth and sexuality. When teenager Alan Strang's pathological fascination leads him to blind six horses in a Hampshire stable, psychiatrist Dr. Martin Dysart is tasked with uncovering the motive behind the boy's violent act. As Dysart delves into Alan's world of twisted spiritualty, passion and sexuality, he begins to question his own sanity and motivations in a world driven by consumerism.

Ned Bennett (Director), Georgia Lowe (Designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer), Giles Thomas (Composer & Sound Designer), Shelley Maxwell (Choreographer & Movement Director), Denzel Westley-Sanderson (Associate Director), Anne McNulty (Casting Director).

Robert Fitch (Frank Strang/Horse), Keith Gilmore (Harry Dalton/Nurse/Horse), Ethan Kai (Alan Strang), Norah Lopez Holden (Jill Mason/Horse), Ira Mandela Siobhan (Young Horseman/Nugget) and Zubin Varla (Martin Dysart) will reprise their roles for the West End transfer with further casting to be announced.

This production of Equus was produced by English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East and is produced in the West End by Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

To book tickets please visit: equuswestend.com





