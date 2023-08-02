EDINBURGH 2023: Kiran Deol Q&A

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Kiran Deol to chat about bringing Joysuck to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Joysuck.

Back in 2019, I was on a television show, and for a year, I was rich. And when you are rich, you can feel yourself becoming a c*nt. It was my villain era: fashionable, powerful, fabulously self-possessed.

Then a stranger smashed a bottle into my face for no reason. And another pesky V-word started getting thrown around: victim.

The show charts the journey of what happened, including the surgeries and trial that took place (they caught the guy!). If all goes according to plan (and it WILL go according to plan!) it’s a fascinating story with some surprising twists, belly laughs, and despite the dark subject matter, it should be a rollicking good time.

Why did you want to bring this story to the Fringe?

Wealth. Money. Fortune. Fame! MWAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAH.

Where else might we know you from? (One or all of these??? This bit is always the most difficult Paul so your feedback here is most welcome!)

You may know me from NBC’s Sunnyside opposite Kal Penn, How To Get Away with Murder, or Modern Family. I’m also an Emmy nominated storyteller who was named One of Entertainment Weekly’s 11 Asian American Comedians to Watch; and have toured the States as a standup comedian at places like The New York Comedy Festival, The Kennedy Center, SF Punchline, and more.

Back in January I debuted a different hour at London’s Soho Theatre so I am excited for more shockingly bright British audiences with stunning attention spans. I relish it. RELISH!

Who would you like to come and see Joysuck?

Everyone. Give me your precious GBPs.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

The show touches on many themes: victims vs villains, personal agency, restorative vs. punitive justice, the psychological after-effects of broken trust. But most of all, I’d like audiences to take away one thing: despite it all, I’m still pretty.

