EDINBURGH 2019: Moon Q&A

BWW catches up with Moon to chat about bringing We Cannot Get Out to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about We Cannot Get Out

We Cannot Get Out is basically a coping mechanism for dealing with our bewildering experiences last year: namely, having all of our tech go wrong in multiple, constantly surprising permutations. When we did previews of our last show, it seemed like the projector would never run out of ways to malfunction.

A certain in-joke of 'us versus The Room' started to emerge, and we thought we might as well do a show about how our characters would deal with the literal room from Hell. So it's a show about two idiots trying to do their act while their venue tries to kill them.

What have you been up to since last years Edinburgh run?

Trying to desperately keep afloat financially while pursuing these daft comedy dreams. We moved out of a shared flat and now live on opposite sides of London, which we insist isn't a comment on the state of our friendship.

How long have you been working together?

We've been doing the act since July 2017 so, crikey - 2 years now.

Who would you recommend comes to see We Cannot Get Out?

We have fairly mainstream sensibilities so hopefully anyone - but any fans of The Shining or tech mishaps particularly encouraged.

...and who would you suggest maybe doesn't?

Any haters of The Shining or tech mishaps.

See Moon: We Cannot Get Out at the Pleasance Below this Edinburgh Festival Fringe. For more info see www.mooncomedy.co.uk

