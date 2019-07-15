EDINBURGH 2019: Liza Treyger Q&A

BWW catches up with Liza Treyger to chat about bringing In The Weeds to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about In The Weeds

It's basically about feeling super overwhelmed with all my problems and flaws and addictions and finally realizing them and how I have to make changes for my dreams to come true but I'm too self destructive. Sounds fun and chill. Lol. 2 years ago I got dumped and then started therapy and it's that in between time of becoming aware and what's holding me back and making me into a cliche Bridget Jones type character and actually implementing the changes that will make me happy. But also jokes about my Russian family and being an immigrant in the states, some feminism, and always have a few cum jokes. It's lots of jokes with a little narrative arc and heart and oh yeah also about weed. I smoke a lot of weed.

How has the show been received so far?

I do well around town. People like my jokes. I do find the audiences in the UK and around the world are down with listening with no laughs for a bit or learning a lesson or getting a little drama and in the states people want to laugh a lot. So sometimes I'm trying to work on more personal moments or chill parts and then I don't get laughs that I want and I abandon it and start doing crowd work or dirty jokes and then back in. I'm excited to take my time and really get into things and not be so desperate.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I want to have fun and have a challenge. The chance to do so many shows back to back, growth is obvious. I'm excited to see where my material and show will go and how much better and tighter it will be. It truly turns me on to see it from day 1 to the last one. Also, I love a summer camp vibe of friends and no real responsibilities and just being able to brunch and sleep in and socialize and perform, I can't think of anything better. I also want to party and see all my international pals. So many talented fun people I know that I don't get to see. And I'm excited to see other people's shows!!!

Where might we know you from?

I talked about how I hate Bernie Sanders on MSNBC and people really liked it or hated it a lot. So maybe there? I also have a Netflix half hour comedy special part of the degenerates, which is a series for dirty comics. I have a Comedy Central half hour special and album too. I'm very active on Instagram so if you follow me @glittercheese you've seen a lot this year including carbon monoxide poisoning, throwing up on flights, drunkenly finding the alamo alone in Texas, and a lot of shaky footage from pop star concerts. I was in a show called Horace and Pete which might not be available anymore but it was star studded and I played a bar regular and had lines with Jessica Lange, Steve Buscemi, Alan Alda, Steven Wright, and more!

Who would you recommend comes to see In The Weeds?

Everyone should come to my show EXCEPT men who are not feminists. Also if you think you should yell out at my show without me talking to you first don't come either. And if you're a man wearing flip flops at night, sit in the back.

You can see Liza Treyger: In The Weeds at Underbelly Buttercup from 31st July - 26th August at 10:35pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

