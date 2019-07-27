EDINBURGH 2019: Joey Page Q&A

BWW catches up with Joey Page to chat about bringing Afterlife to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Afterlife.

So Afterlife is kind of the most straight-up observational stand up show that I have ever done, that being said there are still some surreal parts like a cosmetic firework display or a bit where i am dressed as a phone. It's kind of my most personal show too. It really is born out of my genuine fear of growing up and I have just magnified it for effect. It's a bit like watching a man have a break down live on stage, but a funny one Ala Rik Mayall or John Cleese.

What was the inspiration behind it?

I see so many comedians in their 40's and 50's moaning about how awful life is and i thought it would be funny if a much younger comic attacked that kind of material. However as i have started to make the show I have realised it is actually pretty hard for anybody to feel like they are current or up to speed with 24 hour news and non-stop social media feeds you miss stuff all the time and I find it quite frightening how i quite often feel like i am behind the times and that can be really unsettling for people in their mid 30's. So it is kind of an ode to that feeling.

Where else might we know you from?

About 100 years ago I was in Noel Fielding's Luxury comedy and Nevermind the Buzzcocks. I now have my own radio show on Fubar radio where I champion new and alternative music and i have probably gigged in a pastel coloured suit at a comedy in a town you in the last 18 months. That or Pizza hut Bexleyheath circa 2002.

As this is your 10th year at the festival, do you think you know what to expect from it?

I expect somebody to give me a lifetime achievement award for service to the industry but I expect nothing, other than I know anyone who takes a punt on my show will leave having seen a funny but slightly odd show, it's something I am getting increasingly better at every year.

Who would you recommend comes to see Afterlife?

Hopefully, some big-time Industry person will see it and turn me into Mr Saturday night. However, failing that, literally, everyone. It's my most accessible show and has the most actual stand up in it of all my shows but it's still odd in its own way. I really feel like I have created something for everyone.

