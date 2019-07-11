EDINBURGH 2019: Guy Montgomery Q&A

BWW catches up with Guy Montgomery to chat about bringing I Was Part Of The Problem Before We Were Talking About It to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about I Was Part Of The Problem Before We Were Talking About It

It's a laugh innit!? The title is meant to be read like "I liked the band before they were cool" but instead of being about music it's about being part of the status quo and blindly thinking that means I'm net neutral at worst and certainly not responsible for making other people's lives harder.

It's about personal growth and reconciling who I am today with all the iterations of myself I've been throughout the years!

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I have wanted to bring a solo show to Edinburgh since I did a split bill with a young upstart named Rose Matafeo in 2015 but instead wound up focussing on moving to New York and trying to make an impression in the States. Edinburgh has always remained a distant goal and this year I finally have the show and the launching pad to make a real go of it.

Where else might we know you from?

Sadly I remain best known as one half of my hellish and misguided podcast the Worst Idea of All Time, in which (alongside friend and co-host Tim Batt) I watch and review the same movie every week for a year. We have done four seasons across five years and in that time we've watched and reviewed Grown Ups 2, Sex and the City 2, We Are Your Friends and Sex and the City a minimum of fifty-two times each. You also might know me from Snort, a New Zealand improv show we're bringing to the Fringe for the first time. It is full of my best friends who, co-incidentally, I think are some of the best comedians in New Zealand. You won't be able to move for our beautiful, laconic accents this fringe.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

Anyone who has read this far in the interview.

Are there any other shows you're hoping to see at the festival?

I didn't get to see Aaron Chen in Melbourne and he is one of the funniest people I know so I'm hoping to check that out. All of my friends in Snort. Lou Sanders, Ray Badran! Holy shit Ray Badran is funny.

You can see I Was Part Of The Problem Before We Were Talking About It at Assembly Studio 4 from 31st July - 25th August at 8:55pm

Sponsored content





Related Articles