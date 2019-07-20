EDINBURGH 2019: Anna Drezen Q&A

BWW catches up with Anna Drezen to chat about bringing Okay Get Home Safe to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Okay Get Home Safe!

It's an hour of stand-up, and my stand-up tends to be about murder and true crime.

Where might we know you from?

I write for Saturday Night Live and was an editor-at-large for Reductress, which is a satirical women's magazine.

Do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

What a mysterious question!! I guess I don't! I'm looking forward to performing for Fringe audiences and working out the best version of some material I've been doing for years, along with some newer material.

Is there anything you're particularly looking forward to doing in Edinburgh?

I really want to go on the same ghost tour I did of Greyfriars Kirkyard that I did 10 years ago when I was here on vacation. It was everything you could want from a ghost tour. Absolutely electric.

Who would you recommend comes to see you at the fringe?

True crime fans, comedy fans, SNL fans, and basically any young women and their supportive boyfriends.

See Anna Drezen: Okay Get Home Safe! at the Pleasance throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 31st July to 25th August. For tickets visitwww.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Patch Connarty

