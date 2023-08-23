Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty Will Lead TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre

Performances run from 9 November – 23 December.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Kiln Theatre has announced casting for new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).

This new production, which will complete Kiln’s current season, is written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed by Tim Jackson. The production opens on 16 November, with previews from 9 November, and runs until 23 December.

Designer Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer Jack Knowles; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Musical Director Sean Green; Orchestrated by Lux Pyramid; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG; Voice & Dialect Coach Daniele Lydon; Associate Director Claira Vaughan; Kiln-Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director Jessica Mensah

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not.

But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet - anything could happen.

A new British musical from writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

An earlier version of the musical was first produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. Excerpts from that version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.

Dujonna Gift plays Robin. For theatre, her work includes Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Motown: The Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre), Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre), and Caroline, Or Change (Playhouse Theatre). For film, her credits include the forthcoming Snow White.

Sam Tutty plays Dougal. For theatre, his work includes the title role in Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical), and Once on This Island (Southwark Playhouse). His television work includes Hollyoaks; and for film, Four Minutes Warning and Romeo and Juliet.

Jim Barne is a composer and orchestrator. He has written music for films including Oscar-nominated Living (2022), The Ghost Trap (2023) and Worth (2021). He has won the London Chamber Orchestra’s young composer competition, and Best New Score at the Horrorhaus Film Festival.

Kit Buchan is a poet and journalist. His poems have been commended in the Poetry London and Ware Poets competitions and the Best British Poetry anthology. He works for the Observer New Review and the Woodland Trust.

Together they have won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles & Drewe prize for new musical theatre. Their second musical Catastrophe Bay was performed at Bristol Old Vic in 2022. They also write songs for their pop band, I Said Yes.

Tim Jackson is a Director and Choreographer, and former Creative Associate of The Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch. As a director, work includes the first UK revival of Kinky Boots (New Wolsey Theatre), The Hound of the Baskervilles (UK tour), Treasure Island (Bolton Octagon), The Season (Royal and Derngate and New Wolsey Theatre), The Oliviers in Concert (Royal Festival Hall). As an Associate Director, work includes High Society (The Old Vic), A Little Night Music (Tokyo), From
Hackney to Hollywood (UK tour). As a choreographer, work includes Merrily We Roll Along (New York Theatre Workshop/National Theatre Tokyo/Huntington Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory), A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Apollo Theatre), Stepping Out (Vaudeville Theatre), Saturday Night (Arts Theatre), Mouthful (Trafalgar Studios), Little Shop of Horrors (Manchester Royal Exchange), La Périchole (Garsington Opera), The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾  (Curve Theatre), Parade (Southwark Playhouse), Dusty (Bath Theatre Royal/UK tour), and La Bohème (Middle East tour). Choreography for television includes four Olivier Awards Ceremonies, Doctor Who, Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, and BBC's New Year's Eve midnight celebration. Jackson is currently in New York choreographing Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, with Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez.




