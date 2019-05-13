Donmar Warehouse Announces Full Casting For EUROPE

The Donmar Warehouse today announces full casting for Artistic Director Michael Longhurst's inaugural Donmar production Europe by David Greig. Joining previously announced cast members Billy Howle (Berlin), Kevork Malikyan (Sava), Faye Marsay (Adele), Stephen Wight (Billy) and Shane Zaza (Morocco) will be Theo Barklem-Biggs as Horse, Ron Cook as Fret and Natalia Tena as Katia.

This is what a border is. A magic money line.

Something changed today. The trains are no longer stopping at the border and no one knows why. Plus, the stationmaster has two new arrivals to deal with. Arrivals that will divide the local population.



This prophetic early masterpiece from David Greig explores our complex relationship to Europe - as a continent, a refuge, an idea.

Michael Longhurst directs the 25th anniversary revival as his inaugural production as Artistic Director of the Donmar.

With Europe and the launch of Michael Longhurst's first season the Donmar is continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences by simplifying ticket access schemes and launching the DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This new scheme will see a minimum of 40 additional tickets released for sale every morning for the performance 7 days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.



The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged under 26, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with Europe, offering seats for performances across the new season with tickets released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences via the Donmar's PAY IT FORWARD scheme. These donations have allowed the Donmar to allocate more than 18,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.

Other productions currently on sale alongside Europe in Artistic Director Michael Longhurst's first season are: Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Ola Ince and starring Olivier Award-Winner Monica Dolan, and the full-length premiere of [BLANK] by Alice Birch, in a co-production with Clean Break Theatre Company. Further productions include Teenage Dick by Mike Lew, directed by Michael Longhurst and Far Away by Caryl Churchill, directed by Lyndsey Turner.

David Greig (Playwright) is a multi-award-winning playwright and the Artistic Director of The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh. His programming for the Lyceum includes the musical adaptation of Local Hero which will also transfer to the Old Vic, The Suppliant Women, adapted by David, which went on to Belfast International Festival and the Royal Exchange, before opening at the Young Vic; and the World Premiere of Glory On Earth, by Linda McLean, which marked David's directorial debut at the theatre. David's most notable plays include The Events (Traverse and Young Vic), The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart (Tron, National Theatre of Scotland), Midsummer (Traverse, Soho and Tricycle), Dunsinane (RSC at Hampstead and National Theatre of Scotland), Damascus (Traverse, Scotland and Tricycle), Outlying Islands (Traverse and Royal Court), The American Pilot (RSC), Pyrenees (Paines Plough), The Cosmonaut's Last Message to the Woman He Once Loved in the Former Soviet Union (Donmar Warehouse and Paines Plough) and The Architect (Traverse). David wrote the book for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which opened in the West End in 2013 and later transferred to Broadway. His adaptation of Lanark opened at the Edinburgh International Festival in Summer 2015, and his adaptation of Dr Seuss' The Lorax opened at the Old Vic for Christmas 2015.

Michael Longhurst (Director) is an award-winning stage director and Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse. Previously for the Donmar he directed the UK premiere of Amy Herzog's Belleville, starring James Norton and Imogen Poots, in December 2017. His acclaimed production of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus at the National Theatre returned for its second run in the Olivier in early 2018. He also directed the celebrated Chichester Festival Theatre revival of Caroline, or Change by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori which transferred to Hampstead Theatre and then to the West End. The production was nominated for three Olivier Awards, with Sharon D. Clarke winning the award for Best Actress in a Musical. Michael's Royal Court production of Nick Payne's Constellations starring Sally Hawkins and Rafe Spall transferred to the West End, winning the 2012 Evening Standard Award for Best Play and receiving four Olivier Award nominations, and ran on Broadway starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson, who was Tony-nominated. He also directed Gyllenhaal in his American stage debut at the Roundabout Theatre, New York in Nick Payne's If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. Other theatre includes The Son (Kiln), Gloria (Hampstead Theatre), Bad Jews (West End, Theatre Royal Bath & UK tour), They Drink It In The Congo and Carmen Disruption (Almeida Theatre), 'Tis Pity She's A Whore and The Winter's Tale (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe), Linda, The Art of Dying, Remembrance Day (Royal Court), A Number (Nuffield & Young Vic), Cannibals (Royal Exchange, Manchester), The History Boys (Sheffield Crucible), Dealer's Choice (Royal & Derngate), The World Of Extreme Happiness (NT Shed), Stovepipe (site-specific promenade with the National Theatre, HighTide & Bush Theatre, Sunday Times' Top Ten Theatre Events of the Decade), Midnight Your Time (HighTide), On The Beach (Bush Theatre), On The Record and Gaudeamus (Arcola), dirty butterfly (Young Vic, winner of the Jerwood Directors Award), Guardians (Pleasance & Theatre503, Fringe First Award). Michael trained in directing at Mountview after reading Philosophy at Nottingham University. In 2015, the Evening Standard named him as one of the 1000 most influential Londoners.

Theo Barklem-Biggs (Horse) returns to The Donmar Warehouse after appearing in Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Theo has performed on stage previously in Don Juan in Soho (Wyndham's) and Chapel Street (Bush). He has appeared in a number of television productions including Sliced, Carnival Row, White Gold series 2, Cleaning Up, Our World War, Ballot Monkeys, Tatau, Crims, The Interceptor, Silk, Miranda and Silent Witness. Theo's film credits include Make Up, Farming, Journey's End, The Festival, Den Bedste Mand, Borrowed Time, Samuel-613, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Hammer of the Gods, Keith Lemon - The Film, The Man Inside, Borrowed Time and The Inbetweeners Movie.

Ron Cook (Fret) returns to The Donmar Warehouse after appearing in Faith Healer, Trelawny of the Wells, Richard II, King Lear (also UK Tour and Brooklyn Academy Of Music, New York), Hamlet (also Broadhurst Theater, NY), Twelfth Night (Wyndham's), Juno and the Paycock and Glengarry Glen Ross. His extensive theatre credits include Party Time/Celebration (Harold Pinter Theatre), The Children (Royal Court and Samuel J. Friedman, NY), Girl from the North Country (Old Vic), The Homecoming (Trafalgar Studios), Henry V (Noël Coward) The Seafarer and Howard Katz (National Theatre), and Our Country's Good (Royal Court). His TV credits include Les Misérables, Chernobyl, The City & The City, Mr Selfridge, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Little Dorrit and The Singing Detective. His film credits include Hot Fuzz, On a Clear Day, 24 Hour Party People, Charlotte Gray, Chocolat, Topsy Turvy and Secrets and Lies.

Billy Howle (Berlin) makes his Donmar Warehouse debut in Europe. Theatre credits include Life of Galileo (Young Vic), Long Day's Journey Into Night, The Little Mermaid (Bristol Old Vic) and Ghosts (Brooklyn Academy Of Music). Television credits include MotherFatherSon, The Witness for the Prosecution, Cider with Rosie, Glue, Vera and New Worlds. Film credits include Outlaw King, On Chesil Beach, The Sense of an Ending and The Seagull.

Kevork Malikyan (Sava) makes his Donmar debut in Europe. His theatre credits include A Tale of Two Cities (Regent's Park Open Air), Anthony and Cleopatra, Bedlam, Henry IV Parts I and II, King Lear, The Frontline (Shakespeare's Globe), Yes Prime Minister (West End and UK Tour), Arabian Nights, Measure for Measure, Bartholomew Fair, Twelfth Night (RSC), Pera Palas (National Studio and Gate), Waiting for Godot (Lyric Hammersmith), Pinocchio, The Royal Hunt of the Sun (Belgrave, Coventry), Macbeth (Derby Playhouse), Agamemnon's Children, Hecuba (Gate), The Ends of the Earth, Stuff Happens (National), As You Like It (Leicester) How Many Miles to Basra (West Yorkshire Playhouse), and Homebody Kabul (Young Vic). Television credits include Doctor Who, The Onedin Line, Judge John Deed, Silent Witness, Ten Days to War, Silent Witness, The Professionals, Minder, Mind Your Language and House of Cards (UK). Film credits include The Promise, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Cut, Pascalis Island, Saddams Tribe, Homeland (USA), Renaissance, Flight of the Phoenix, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Midnight Express.

Faye Marsay (Adele) makes her Donmar Warehouse debut in Europe. Theatre credits include Road (Royal Court). Television credits include Deep Water, Shamed, Bancroft, McMafia, Black Mirror, Game of Thrones Series 5 and 6, Love, Nina, Vera, My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Who, Glue, Fresh Meat, Bletchley Circle and The White Queen. Faye's film credits include A Private War, Darkest Hour, You Me and Him and Pride.

Natalia Tena (Katia) makes her Donmar Warehouse debut in Europe. Natalia's theatre credits include Gone to Earth and Bronte (Shared Experience), Sitting Pretty (UK Tour), Nights at the Circus (Kneehigh), The Clean House (Royal & Derngate, Northampton) and Othello (RSC and UK Tour). Her television credits include Wisdom of the Crowd, The Refugees, The Ambassadors, Game of Thrones series 1, 2 and 3, Falcon, Shameless, Afterlife, Doctors and Murder Room. Natalia's extensive film credits include Anchor and Hope, Residue, 10,000 KM, Superbob, You Instead, Bel Ami, Ways to Live Forever, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Womb, Lecture 21, Fine Art of Love, Mrs Henderson Presents and About A Boy.

Stephen Wight (Billy) returns to The Donmar Warehouse in Europe having previously appearing in Michael Grandage's production of Don Juan in Soho. His theatre credits include McQueen (St. James Theatre and West End), The Ladykillers (Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and West End), The Habit of Art and Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads (National Theatre), Dealer's Choice (Menier Chocolate Factory and West End), Class Enemy and Skyvers (Royal Court), The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek (Royal Exchange, Manchester), The Straits (Paines Plough and Hampstead) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC). For television Stephen's credits include Manhunt, Finding Joy, Flack, Informer, Maigret, Lovesick, Bluestone 42, Laid, The Escape Artist, The Paradise, Sherlock, Threesome, New Tricks, The Great Outdoors, Scaredy Cat, Whites, Misfits, Coming of Age, FM, Apparitions, Ashes to Ashes, Diamond Geezer, Hex, Fingersmith, The Bill, A Touch of Frost and Casualty. Film credits include the forthcoming Men In Black: International, Peterloo, Flack, Ashes, Weekender, Highlander - The Source and The Wilderness.

Shane Zaza (Morocco) makes his Donmar Warehouse debut in Europe. Theatre credits include Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre), Frankenstein (Royal Exchange, Manchester), Road, Hang and Oxford Street (Royal Court), Behind the Beautiful Forevers and 13 (National Theatre), Henry V (Unicorn), Behind the Lines and Repentance (Bush Theatre), Mongrel Island, Realism, Furnace Four and Minutes Pass (Soho Theatre), Pieces of Vincent (Arcola), Peter Pan (National Theatre of Scotland), Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet (Shakespeare's Globe), Deadeye (Birmingham Rep/Soho Theatre), Billy Liar (Liverpool Playhouse), Mercury Fur (Menier Chocolate Factory), George's Marvellous Medicine (Bolton Octagon), Master & Margarita, Kes, The Arbitrary Adventures of an Accidental Terrorist and Nicholas Nickleby (Lyric Hammersmith) and East is East (New Vic Theatre). Television credits include Doctor Who, London Kills, Press, Will, Black Mirror, Happy Valley, Silent Witness, Doctors, Micah, Mouth to Mouth, The Omid Djalili Show, Spooks, 10 Days to War, The Bill, Casualty, Murphy's Law, Watch Over Me, Dalziel & Pascoe, Waterloo Road and Messiah. Film credits include The Mummy, The Rezort, Spooks: The Greater Good, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Plastic, Two Tone, Jadoo, Love at First Sight and The Da Vinci Code.

This production is supported by the John Browne Charitable Trust





