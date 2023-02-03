Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Suchet's POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Will Come to Hampstead Theatre in March

The show will run for 18 performances only

Feb. 03, 2023  
David Suchet is to bring his show Poirot and More, a Retrospective to Hampstead Theatre in support of the London venue following its 100% Arts Council England funding cut.

The production, which celebrates Suchet's stage and screen career, will run for 18 performances from March 11 to 29.

Following its hugely successful West End run, Hampstead Theatre audiences are invited to experience this rare opportunity to gain an insight into the work of one of the most celebrated and fascinating actors of our time. Join us in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles.

This fascinating look at David's career spanning five decades and a multiplicity of roles, will enable you to witness some of his most feted performances in a new and intimate light.

For over 25 years he captivated millions around the world as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective. But beyond Poirot, this Emmy-winning and multi Olivier award-nominated actor has been celebrated for playing iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Sigmund Freud. And on stages around the world, he has also brought the literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde and Edward Albee.

Suchet said: "Following the success of my one man show in the West End and on tour last year, and in the light of the 100 per cent cut in Arts Council funding which Hampstead Theatre is having to navigate, I wanted to show my support by bringing my show to this wonderful intimate theatre for a strictly limited season. I was last on stage at Hampstead Theatre in 1987 in Separation, directed by Mike Attenborough, so I think it's about time!"

Image Credit: Hampstead Theatre




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan


