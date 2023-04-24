Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Morrissey Will Lead Harold Pinter Double-Bill at Theatre Royal Bath Next Year

Performances run Thursday 14 March – Saturday 13 April 2024.

Apr. 24, 2023  
David Morrissey leads the cast in this compelling double bill of two works from one of the most influential British dramatists of the last century, Harold Pinter.

These two plays showcase Pinter's unique and darkly comic perception of love, marriage and relationships. The Lover is a quirky, tense and intriguing glimpse at the private intricacies of modern marriage; The Collection, a comic play of suspense and sexual jealousy between two couples, sparked by an anonymous phonecall in the dead of night...

Described by the British Film Institute as "one of the most versatile English actors of his generation", David Morrisey's 40-year screen and stage career has established his position as one of the leading figures of British acting thanks to roles on both sides of the Atlantic, including the original UK series of State of Play, The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and his current role as the star of the Sky/Amazon Prime series, Britannia. His film credits include roles in major movies such as Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Robin Hood and The Other Boleyn Girl. He has played some of the great theatre roles, including Macbeth, Julius Caesar, and Peer Gynt, and has also played with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Director Lindsay Posner returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from his widely acclaimed production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? One of the UK's most accomplished directors, his recent productions in Bath and for the West End include Noises Off, God of Carnage, Stone in his Pockets, She Stoops To Conquer and Hay Fever.

Further cast and further creative team will be announced in due course.




