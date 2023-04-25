Danny Elfman Returns to the Royal Albert Hall for Special Concerts Celebrating his Work with Tim Burton

Danny Elfman's music from Batman, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas will take centre stage this October, at a special concert celebrating the composer's work with Tim Burton and the 10th anniversary of Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton concert world premiere at Royal Albert Hall.

Elfman himself will make an appearance at the concerts at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 October which will span his collaborations with Burton from Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985) to Frankenweenie (2012), taking in 15 classic scores including Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow and Alice in Wonderland.

Led by the BBC Concert Orchestra and Crouch End Festival Orchestra, conducted by John Mauceri, the concert will also feature violin soloist Sandy Cameron and a performance from Elfman as he brings to life his unforgettable songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Danny Elfman said: I can't believe that it's been 10 years since I first performed this concert. And this is the perfect place to celebrate the anniversary since my very first time performing this was at the Royal Albert Hall, so I'm very excited and grateful that I get to bring it back there.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "Danny Elfman is one of the greats of modern movie music, and this concert will showcase his unique and distinctive work, from the transcendent beauty of his Edward Scissorhands score to the pitch-black comedy that runs through Batman Returns and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Since he began working with Tim Burton in 1985, they have created an unmistakable, darkly magical brand of cinema, and we're delighted to celebrate that in style as part of our Films in Concert series."

Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton had its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in 2013, and returned for more sell-out performances the following year. The show now returns to London for a special tenth anniversary performance.

For over 35 years, four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman, has established himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished film composers in the industry. He has scored more than 130 movies and shows, being recognised for his work in Milk, Good Will Hunting, Big Fish and Men in Black, and working with directors such as Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson and Guillermo Del Toro. He recently scored the MarvelBlockbuster feature film, Doctor.. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and in addition to his film work, wrote the iconic theme music for The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives and his latest collaboration with Tim Burton on the Netflix hit show Wednesday.

Tickets priced from £30 go on sale 26 April at 10am.

Danny Elfman's Music From the Films of Tim Burton will be on Saturday 7 October 2023, 2:30PM & 7:30PM