Damian Lewis Comes to Hoxton Hall Next Month

The performance is on Friday 3 March 2023 at 7.30pm.

Feb. 14, 2023  
Damian Lewis will play his only current London gig at the truly beautiful and intimate Grade II* listed Hoxton Hall on Friday 3 March 2023 at 7.30pm. Damian (Band Of Brothers, Homeland) is expected to play tracks from his debut album, teaming up with a band of friends, who also happen to be top London musicians!



Hoxton Hall opens its doors to a brilliantly exciting and hugely diverse schedule of shows - and there truly is no other venue in London more magical, with its stunning wrought iron galleries and fireplaces in the auditorium. Hoxton Hall is one of only four original musical halls remaining in the UK.



Hoxton Hall is acoustically a perfect venue for opera and is to host the new opera company, Uncovered Opera Company's immersive production of Verdi's MACBETH with performances Saturday 25, Sunday 26 February - Saturday 4, Sunday 5 March 2023. There will be two principle casts led by Eril Vincenzi / Marrianne Town Smith (25/2 & 5/3) and Robert Byford / Anna Loveday (26/3 & 4/3); a chorus of twenty and a fourteen piece orchestra with musical direction by the award winning conductor Andrew Morley. MACBETH is directed by Valeria Perboni (assistant director on Zefferelli's Turandot - Arena di Verona.) The company was recently set up to celebrate the unsung singers who cover roles in opera, and who might otherwise never be seen performing the role. Now they are "uncovered" by the Uncovered Opera Company.....



The indie-pop singer-songwriter RACHEL CHINOURIRI; will play four nights at Hoxton Hall from Tuesday 9 - Friday 12 May 2023. RACHEL's current European tour is already a sell-out, and the powerful singer-songwriter is delighted to play the intimate Hoxton Hall for her only London gigs.



Showing that Hoxton Hall is the perfect performance venue for all arts and culture genres, next up is an evening of poetry on Friday and Saturday 14 & 15 July 2023. The audience in the 223 x seater Victorian auditorium will be treated to a performance by HOLLIE MCNISH, the Sunday Times bestselling author of Slug and winner of the Ted Hughes Award for New Work in Poetry for her personal memoir Nobody Told Me - written with honesty, conviction, humour and love. HOLLIE will be joined by prize-winning Scottish poet and scribbler MICHAEL PEDERSEN performing his brand new collection of poetry, The Cat Prince and his poetic memoir Boy Friends which Stephen Fry declared as "enchanting ...astonishingly compelling" - performances not to be missed.



More extraordinary performances to be announced at Hoxton Hall - one of London's "best kept secrets", but for the Full House sign often on show.....!



Hoxton Hall - a vibrant venue for live theatre, music and comedy. The future is looking good for Hoxton Hall, for their local community and beyond.



