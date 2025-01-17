Dame Joan Plowright Dies at 95; UK Theatres to Dim Lights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Dame Joan Plowright has died at age 95. Theatres across London’s West End will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 21 January in remembrance of the renowned British stage and screen actress.

Dame Joan Plowright made her stage debut in 1948, launching a hugely successful career which spanned over six decades, until her retirement from acting in 2014. She earned numerous accolades, including an Olivier Award in 1978 for her performance in Filumena and a Tony in 1961 for A Taste of Honey. In 1993, she won two Golden Globes for her supporting roles in the television series, Stalin, and the film, Enchanted April.

From the 1960s onwards, Dame Joan Plowright was a prominent figure at The National Theatre, initially performing as a key member of her husband Sir Laurence Olivier’s acclaimed acting company.

SOLT & UK Theatre CO-CEO Hannah Essex said, “Dame Joan Plowright was an iconic and deeply respected figure in the world of theatre, leaving an indelible mark on the industry she shaped with her talent and dedication. We are honoured to contribute to the celebration of her extraordinary career and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.”

