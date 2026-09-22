DIRTY DANCING Will Return to London in 2027
This announcement comes after the news that the opening of the Capital Theatre at Westfield London has been further delayed.
Dirty Dancing will return to London next year! Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage will run at the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End from January 2027 for a limited season with full details to be announced soon.
This announcement comes after the news that the opening of the Capital Theatre at Westfield London has been further delayed, "due to continuing planning permission delays with Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council which are beyond the producer's control."
All Capital Theatre ticket holders are being contacted directly regarding their booking and will have special access to tickets for the Prince Edward season. TNew dates for Dirty Dancing at the Capital Theatre will be announced in due course.
This does not affect the UK and Ireland tour of Dirty Dancing which is now playing across the country, welcoming audiences on its new critically-acclaimed hit tour currently running to Summer 2027.
ABOUT DIRTY DANCING
Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with an iconic film that grossed over $214 million at the worldwide box office and subsequently launched two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation, and an upcoming Lionsgate sequel film. The original film is one of Lionsgate's all-time best-selling library titles.
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