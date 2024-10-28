DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK Tour Extended With New 2025 Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The brand-new Nottingham Playhouse production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN will extend its UK tour for a further four weeks in 2025.

The production will now play at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (10 – 14 June), the Birmingham Alexandra where it returns following a one-week run this month (17 – 21 June), Grand Opera House, York (24 – 28 June) and finally the Edinburgh Playhouse (1 – 5 July). Full tour schedule listed below. evanontour.com

Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's Artistic Director Adam Penford, DEAR EVAN HANSEN opened at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024 and is currently touring the UK.

Ryan Kopel (Newsies) plays the iconic role of Evan Hansen, alongside Lauren Conroy (Into The Woods) as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) as Evan's mum, Heidi.

They are joined by Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst (The Lion King) as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Bat Out Of Hell) as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson (Heathers) as Jared Kleinman, Vivian Panka (9 to 5 the Musical) as Alana Beck and Sonny Monaghan (discovered via TikTok) as alternate Evan.

This is the first production of Dear Evan Hansen in the UK to perform the show with an ensemble. The ensemble are Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Elise Zavou.

Morgan Large is Set and Costume Designer (Newsies, Sister Act), with Carrie-Anne Ingrouille as Choreographer (Six, Zoo Nation), Matt Daw as Lighting Designer (Pet Shop Boys, Lorde), Tom Marshall as Sound Designer (West Side Story, Sister Act), Ravi Deepres as Video Designer (School for Scandal, Woolf Works), Matt Smith as Musical Supervisor (Dear Evan Hansen, My Neighbour Totoro), Michael Bradley as Musical Director (Singin' in the Rain, Hairspay, The Bodyguard), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting as casting director (Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge), Michelle Payne as Associate Director and Laura Llewellyn-Jones as Orchestral Manager.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Today is going to be a good day. And here's why…

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn't tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he'd have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

The production is also partnered with The Mix, the UK's leading digital charity for under 25-year-olds. The show deals with sensitive topics, very relevant to young people today, and this partnership ensures that anyone affected by the issues explored in the show knows where to find support.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is presented by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK TOUR – 2024/2025 TOUR LISTINGS

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2024

Leeds Grand Theatre

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 12 – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 19 – SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

ON SALE NOW

2025

TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 JANUARY 2025

Northampton Derngate

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 JANUARY – SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2025

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2025

Palace Theatre, Manchester

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025

King's Theatre, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025

Grand Opera House, Belfast

www.goh.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 MARCH 2025

Storyhouse Theatre, Chester

www.storyhouse.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 MARCH 2025

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025

Wolverhampton Grand

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025

Wales Millenium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025

Theatre Royal Norwich

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 – SATURDAY 24 MAY 2025

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 10 – SATURDAY 14 JUNE 2025

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 17 – SATURDAY 21 JUNE 2025

Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 24 – SATURDAY 28 JUNE 2025

Grand Opera House, York

