Cynthia Erivo, James Norton, and Danny Dyer Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK
The Sky comedy series will present celebrity hosts alongside live musical performances during its October run.
Saturday Night Live UK has announced the host and musical guest line‑up for the next three episodes of its second series, continuing a standout run of celebrity talent and live performances throughout October.
On 10 October, BAFTA award-winning actor Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) will host, joined by acclaimed singer-songwriter Sasha Keable as musical guest.
The following week, on 17 October, star of stage and screen James Norton (House of the Dragon, Happy Valley) will take on hosting duties, joined by iconic British artist The Streets.
Closing out the month, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award winning and 3-time Oscar nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) will host on 24 October, with musical guests, indie rock band Blossoms.
Broadcast live each week, the series welcomes a different celebrity host and musical guest for every episode, alongside topical sketches, live music performances and a British take on the iconic Weekend Update segment. Returning cast members include Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Freddie Meredith, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.
The new series of SNL UK continues Saturdays at 10pm on Sky and streaming service NOW.
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