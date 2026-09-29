Cynthia Erivo, James Norton, and Danny Dyer Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK

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Saturday Night Live UK has announced the host and musical guest line‑up for the next three episodes of its second series, continuing a standout run of celebrity talent and live performances throughout October.

On 10 October, BAFTA award-winning actor Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) will host, joined by acclaimed singer-songwriter Sasha Keable as musical guest.

The following week, on 17 October, star of stage and screen James Norton (House of the Dragon, Happy Valley) will take on hosting duties, joined by iconic British artist The Streets.

Closing out the month, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award winning and 3-time Oscar nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) will host on 24 October, with musical guests, indie rock band Blossoms.

Broadcast live each week, the series welcomes a different celebrity host and musical guest for every episode, alongside topical sketches, live music performances and a British take on the iconic Weekend Update segment. Returning cast members include Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Freddie Meredith, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The new series of SNL UK continues Saturdays at 10pm on Sky and streaming service NOW.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 13 Hrs 48 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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